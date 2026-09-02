Xabier Mancisidor: Man United miss out on chance to add huge Pep Guardiola ally

Manchester United had a busy summer transfer window, rebuilding their midfield.

Busy summer

Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans were all brought in, with Brazil star Casemiro departing the club on a free transfer.

Karl Darlow was brought in as a back-up keeper, and youngsters such as Tynan Thompson, Kit Margetson and Cristian Orozco were signed.

There were also a plethora of players loaned out and academy players who left the club on a permanent basis.

Staff

Michael Carrick was also made the permanent manager at the end of last season, after a successful spell as interim manager.

Steve Holland is the assistant manager, alongside other first-team coaches Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Jonathan Woodgate.

Craig Mawson is the goalkeeping coach. In spite of these changes, there have been rumours that United are looking to add more depth and experience to their coaching staff.

There were whispers that the Red Devils wanted a set-piece coach, but Carrick confirmed before the Ipswich match that the club was set in the coaching department and there would be no further additions.

Website CityXtra reports the contrary, though, reporting, “Xabier Mancisidor has turned down interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Bournemouth to link up with former Manchester City colleague Juanma Lillo on Mexico’s backroom staff.”

Who is he?

The 56-year-old Spaniard was a goalkeeper for Alaves and Mallorca in the 1990s.

He had spells at Real Sociedad and Real Madrid as part of their backroom staff. He joined Manchester City under Manuel Pellegrini in 2013 and stayed thirteen years at the club, serving ten years with Pep Guardiola.

The coach left City after the mutual departure of Guardiola.

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