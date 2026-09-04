Andrea Medina: Man United Women’s exciting new addition sheds light on how she has settled in so quickly at the club

Manchester United Women are preparing for their first match of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season tonight against London City Lionesses.

It will be Eva Olid’s first competitive match in charge, and also a chance for up to four new players to make their debut.

Andrea Medina was the first player brought in this summer and will be looking to make her mark on the game.

The Spaniard sat down with the club’s official media and revealed how she is settling into life at the club and in the city of Manchester.

Settling in

When discussing how she is adapting to life at a new club and in a new country, she explained, “honestly, really well. I’m so happy to have arrived in Manchester with my teammates, who have treated me so well from the very beginning. It’s a very beautiful city. Ever since I arrived here, I’ve just been happy, and I’m really enjoying it.”

She also claimed that after playing against United three times last season in the Champions League with Atlético, she got to know some of the players quite well.

Medina explained, “I had already analysed them and knew who they were. I can’t really pick just one because they’ve all helped me so much and have made me feel very welcome in the group.”

Nonetheless, she revealed that Simi Awujo and Fridolina Rolfö have been particularly helpful with their ability to speak Spanish.

Medina did insist, though, that she understood the importance of learning English to settle into life as quickly as possible and explained that her English teacher is filling her in on some of the local Mancunian slang.

Mancunian vocabulary: Excellent 👌

Mancunian pronounciation: Needs work 🤣 Watch more of our 🆕 interview with Andrea 👉 https://t.co/VLexaVCpF1 pic.twitter.com/8SGexfWAQh — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 3, 2026

The defender also explained that she is excited to get to know the city even more by going out for coffees and spending some time outside of her house.

Finally, she asserted, “I’m really looking forward to the league starting. I can’t wait to compete and feel that football feeling again. I’m a very passionate person when it comes to football, and I’m now at a club that, for me, is one of the best teams in the world and in history.”

Medina also stated that she will give everything for the badge whilst she is at the club.

Smartframe Andrea Medina