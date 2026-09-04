Rebeca Bernal: Man United Women’s newest recruit outlines how she will be a huge boost for the team

Manchester United Women have signed Mexican midfielder Rebeca Bernal in the last days of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has played 78 times for Mexico and brings a wealth of experience to Eva Olid’s United team.

Speaking to the club’s official website, she revealed her thoughts on her move to Manchester.

United move

She explained, “I’m super excited to be here and, obviously, really grateful for this opportunity. I just wanted to take this opportunity. I know what it represents for me and for this club, and I’m ready for it.”

Bernal has played most of her football in Mexico but moved to the NWSL two years ago to play for Washington Spirit. She believes this gave her the experience of a different type of football and has her well prepared for the transition to the WSL in England.

The Mexican also explained how happy she was to win the Challenge Cup in the United States and is looking forward to more trophy wins.

Captain

Commenting on her role as captain of her country she asserted, “it’s a really good challenge. Every day I have to do my best, but it’s not hard for me because I like being a leader for my country and for the teams I play for. It feels natural to me. Being able to help people on and off the pitch is amazing. Every day is a challenge to become a better player, a better person and a better leader.”

She also added that it is an amazing experience to captain and one that allows her to grow as a person.

Discussing her move to the WSL in more detail, she added, “I can’t wait to show who I am. I’ve been working a lot on every part of my game, and playing in the NWSL helped me a lot. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates, and I’m super ready.”

She also explained that she is filled with pride to be the first Mexican player to play in the league and that she understands there is great responsibility with this title.

When asked to describe herself as a player, she said, “I think I’m versatile. I can play as a centre-back or as a holding midfielder. I’m also strong and physical. I want to win every one-v-one, so physically I consider myself strong. I also work very hard and always try to give my best.”

Bernal also asserted that she loves to score a goal, especially a header, so will be looking to carry on this tradition for Manchester United Women.

Rebeca Bernal stats

Clubs Matches played Goals Years Active Monterrey 274 66 2017-2025 Washington Spirit 41 2 2025-2026 Mexico 45 8 2016-

Feature image Manuel Velasquez via Getty Images