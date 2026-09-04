Diogo Dalot: Man United star wins hearts with truly classy off-the-pitch gesture



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot proved there’s more to him than just football, delivering a heartwarming gesture that revealed his genuine character.

Classy move

Dalot recently spent time with kids from Manchester United Foundation’s government-funded holiday camp in Partington.

The Portugal international’s appearance was the standout moment of the successful event, which saw participants enjoy free lunches and take part in various sports, including football.

The initiative is in place to ensure children (between the ages of eight and 14) are healthy and engaged.

United note that it is delivered by the Manchester United Foundation and funded as part of the Department for Education’s HAF programme, which distributes funds to local authority districts.

The Foundation ran three summer camps. One took place in Salford and two in Stretford and Partington. In total, 127 participants attended, generating over 1,500 attendances and 1,840 free lunches served across the four weeks.

Reactions

Dalot said, “It’s always special to give back to the Foundation. It’s great to see the kids enjoying themselves, playing football and having smiles on their faces.”

“Moments like these remind me of being their age and chasing my dream.”

“I think it’s important for the kids to have the chance to play football and feel connected to Manchester United, and to feel the support from the Foundation in their community.”

“It’s a very good experience for them and for us to share these moments with them, it makes it even more special.”

Andy Jones, community engagement coordinator, remarked, “To bring the programme to a close for the summer with a visit from Diogo Dalot is really special, it means so much to the young people.”

“We work in some of the most socially deprived areas of Greater Manchester. For these young people to get access to free football and multi-sports for four hours a day, plus a free lunch, it makes a massive difference to them and their families.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images