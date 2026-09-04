Home » Man United insiders blown away by World Cup villain’s “excellent” form since returning to club duty

Man United insiders blown away by World Cup villain’s “excellent” form since returning to club duty

Senne Lammens has been unflappable and Red Devils feel he has improved since howler

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Senne Lammens


One of the biggest success stories from Manchester United’s 25/26 season was Senne Lammens.

Not too many fans knew of the Belgian when INEOS decided to splash an initial £18 million to sign him from Royal Antwerp.

Following Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir’s struggles in goal, the Red Devils desperately needed stability.

The 24-year-old brought that in abundance and enjoyed a stunning debut campaign, which saw him make the cut for Belgium’s World Cup squad.

Sensational debut campaign

Thibaut Courtois started all games for Belgium but suffered an injury during the quarter-finals against Spain.

That meant the United No.1 finally got a chance to impress, but it turned out to be a nightmare for the ex-Club Brugge youth product.

He spilled Pau Cubarsí’s shot from distance, which allowed Mikel Merino to poke home the winner in the 88th minute.

Belgian fans were left distraught with the country’s media also attacking the United goalie following their team’s exit from the quadrennial showpiece.

Howler vs Spain

The 20-time English league champions were ready to provide help to Senne Lammens, with many of the club’s former stars suffering abuse at the hands of fans in the past following their World Cup errors.

However, The Sun have claimed that United insiders have been left wowed by how unflappable the Belgian international has been since returning to the club.

“MANCHESTER UNITED believe Senne Lammens has become even better since his World Cup howler.

“United insiders have been struck by how unflappable Lammens has remained upon his return to club duty.

Senne Lammens has been immense since his return from the World Cup

“A senior club source said Lammens, who received the number one shirt after the departure of Altay Bayindir on loan, has been ‘excellent’.”

In fact, United feel their goalkeeper has improved since the howler and fans have already seen that in the first two Premier League games.

Despite a loss against Hull City, the shot-stopper was excellent, while he produced a couple of great stops to help his team versus Ipswich Town.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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