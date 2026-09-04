Man United insiders detail what Carlos Baleba has been like at Carrington after £70m move

A player’s willingness to be part of Manchester United’s project has been a major driving force behind INEOS’s decision to advance their pursuit of targets.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all rejected more lucrative opportunities to move to Old Trafford last summer, despite the absence of Champions League football.

According to ESPN, United chose not to sign Mateus Fernandes, in part, because he never indicated during talks that his preference was to move to Old Trafford. The feeling was completely opposite during the pursuit of another midfielder, who is now a Red Devil.

Carlos Baleba already looks at home at Manchester United

Manchester United signed Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion, reaching an agreement worth £70 million, including add-ons, for his services.

Baleba had been on United’s radar since last summer and the Cameroonian only wanted to join the Red Devils, despite Brighton’s refusal to part ways with him in 2025. The 22-year-old even agreed personal terms with United at the time.

As such, when United opened formal talks with Brighton this summer, the negotiations were straightforward, leading to Baleba getting his dream move. His reaction behind the scenes suggests the youngster is over the moon.

According to The Sun, Baleba is “adjusting smoothly” to life in Manchester, spending his opening week at Carrington focusing on recovery work on his ankle injury.

“Insiders have highlighted his upbeat personality and lighthearted presence around the squad,” the report states.

It appears Baleba has already lifted the mood at the club with his demeanour, and now Michael Carrick would hope for him to have a similar impact on the field.

When Carlos Baleba could make his Manchester United debut

Baleba did not feature in any of Brighton’s summer friendlies after the injury setback.

The Cameroon international is expected to return to full fitness by mid-September, and an accelerated recovery could reportedly see him make his debut against Fulham on 20 September.

However, given the lack of action for Baleba this summer and United’s relatively promising midfield options, it would be wise to use the new signing after the international break against Tottenham Hotspur on 10 October.

Carrick’s men are scheduled to face Everton over the weekend, and considering Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans’ performance against Ipswich Town, the midfield is unlikely to be changed for the away trip to Merseyside.

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