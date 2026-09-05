Bruno Fernandes: United skipper caps impressive week with yet another award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has added another feather to his cap after an excellent end to the month of August. The Portuguese maestro inspired the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Fernandes registered 21 league assists, the most in a single Premier League season since the competition’s inception.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

That saw him win the Premier League Player of the Season and the FWA Player of the Year. Last week, the 31 year old won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, further highlighting the respect he commands among his peers.

Fernandes also delivered a masterclass in the 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend, and has subsequently picked up another award.

Fernandes wins United’s Player of the Month

United have confirmed that Fernandes has been selected as the Player of the Month for August. The report states: “Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has scooped our first Player of the Month award for the 2026/27 season.”

The Portuguese was excellent against the Tractor Boys, registering a hat-trick and setting up Bryan Mbeumo to score another goal to secure a comeback win. Fernandes was a revelation as a false nine, keeping the opposition on their toes and combining very well with Matheus Cunha and Youri Tielemans.

The United No. 8 subsequently won the club’s Player of the Match award and also lifted the Premier League Player of the Matchweek award. He has now been voted by fans as the Red Devils’ Player of the Month as well.

Fernandes won the club’s Player of the Month award three times last season, in the months of September, March and May. As he continues to maintain his high standards, the Portuguese has once again reminded United that he remains their most important player.

Fernandes’ future remains uncertain

Fernandes has been indispensable for United since joining from Sporting in January 2020. He has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award a record five times so far and is one of the Red Devils’ rare transfer market successes in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

However, the player has entered the final year of his contract and speculation is growing regarding his next move. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that the Premier League giants are locked in negotiations to extend their mercurial skipper’s stay.

United, of course, have the option of an additional year in the deal, but would ideally like the matter wrapped up as soon as possible. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils are considering triggering the one-year option.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes has been ageing like fine wine, and his performances indicate that he still has a lot of football left in him. With interest in the Portuguese’s signature rising, United must ensure they tie him down to a new deal soon.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images