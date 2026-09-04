Update on Man United’s contract plans for Bruno Fernandes emerges



Manchester United opened their Premier League account in some style last week, with a 5-2 mauling of Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

It was another poor start from the Red Devils as they went behind early in the match, and once again, the onus fell on Bruno Fernandes to rescue his team.

The Portuguese international did more than that, as he grabbed a hat-trick and registered one assist as the 20-time English league champions blew the Tractor Boys away in the second half.

It was yet another sign that the three-time Champions League winners absolutely cannot manage without their club captain.

Bruno Fernandes remains United’s most influential star

The 31-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and there have been talks of United being open to smashing their wage structure in order to agree a new long-term deal.

Representatives of both parties are in discussions, but as a fail-safe to hand them more time, Football Insider have revealed that United are planning to trigger the one-year extension option in the ex-Sporting CP star’s contract.

“Man United are planning to trigger the one-year extension in Bruno Fernandes’ contract in the coming months, sources have told Football Insider.

“An air of uncertainty lingers over Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford as he nears the end of his initial contract.

United’s contract plans revealed

“They are set to enter talks with his representatives over a new longer-term deal, but still have the option to fall back on for the time being.”

There has been interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in the PFA Player of the Year winner, but United cannot afford to lose their talisman.

To avoid the scenario of Bruno Fernandes opening talks with a foreign club over a pre-contract agreement, it is imperative that United trigger that option soon.

Another player that United have the same plans for is Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine’s contract also ending next year.

Feature image Naomi Baker via Getty Images