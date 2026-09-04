Lisandro Martinez: Man United have taken a firm call on defender’s future amid INEOS’ defensive reshuffle plans



After keeping their powder dry this summer, Manchester United are expected to focus heavily on improving the club’s defence next year.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, with the exception of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, all the defenders are fighting for their United career.

This includes Lisandro Martinez. When fit, the Argentine is a major asset for the team, with his tenacious defending and incredible eye for a pass.

There was interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the 28-year-old, but the Red Devils chose to keep their faith in the former Ajax ace.

Lisandro Martinez contract update

But his injury record is poor, and his anger management needs work. The World Cup winner’s current deal expires next summer.

However, the 20-time English league champions have the option of extending his deal by a year, and according to The Sun, the Old Trafford side plan to trigger that extension.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 13 - - - - 1 1,231' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - - 79' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 19 14 - - - - 1 1,310'

25/26 season stats

The Argentina international is free to speak to foreign clubs after January and he can potentially agree a pre-contract agreement, and to avoid such a scenario, United plan to extend his deal this year.

“Expect United to trigger the one-year extension in Lisandro Martinez’s contract at some stage over the next four months.

Lisandro Martinez needs to hit top form soon

“Martinez has entered the final year of his deal but the plus-one option means his contract has a final expiry date of 2028.

“Club figures expect the inevitable, hopefully with a better method of communication than some former United players experienced.

“United are unlikely to just let go of Martinez, 28, but they have to decide on whether to keep or sell before next summer’s transfer window.”

Lisandro Martinez has struggled since his return from the World Cup, and was responsible for goals by AC Milan in pre-season and Ipswich Town last week.

Hopefully, the left-footed centre-back can regain his form and prove his worth this season, and in the process, earn a longer stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images