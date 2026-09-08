Benjamin Sesko not good enough to start for Man United, says Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood has claimed Benjamin Sesko “isn’t the answer” for Manchester United because Michael Carrick has repeatedly left the striker on the bench, according to The Mirror.

It is a remarkably blunt verdict on a 23-year-old who came on to score against Everton on Sunday, particularly when Carrick has publicly explained that Sesko is still developing and being carefully managed.

Sesko’s role in Carrick’s opening three games

Sesko has appeared as a substitute in each of United’s opening three matches, with Carrick preferring other options from the start.

At Everton, Matheus Cunha was deployed through the middle despite not being a conventional centre-forward. Sesko replaced him and struck in the 88th minute, although Everton subsequently equalised in stoppage time.

The Slovenian was also regularly used from the bench last season. Even after scoring several important goals as a substitute, starts remained relatively difficult to secure.

Cunha’s use as the central attacker has already prompted debate. TPP recently covered Paul Scholes’ concerns about Carrick’s handling of the Brazilian, adding another layer to the manager’s attacking selection decisions.

Sherwood delivers a sweeping judgement

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sherwood argued that the continued search for an elite striker showed Sesko was not capable of filling that role at Old Trafford.

“Where do you find that striker? Everyone is looking for it, Arsenal are looking for it. Sesko isn’t the answer because no one wants to play him. He comes on, he’s done alright, he’s come on and scored a few goals off the bench.”

Sherwood continued: “But if he was top drawer, do you think Michael Carrick would be playing him? Of course he would. He wouldn’t be wanting to play someone else out of position.”

That argument is laughable. Even Cristiano Ronaldo played half of his first season’s Premier League games from the bench in 2003/4. Does Sherwood think that proves he wasn’t good enough?

Benjamin Sesko’s fitness remains an important factor

Sesko joined United after playing for RB Leipzig and remains the clearest natural number nine available to Carrick. Joshua Zirkzee is another central option, although he came close to leaving during the summer.

The Slovenian has also been recovering from a shin problem carried during the summer. That offers a rather more plausible explanation for his carefully controlled workload than Sherwood’s assumption that Carrick has already judged him inadequate.

Carrick has stressed that Sesko is still adjusting to the demands placed upon him at United. The manager believes the forward progressed significantly last season but still requires patience as he matures.

“He’s made big strides last season and he’s still young, he’s still kind of adapting to a point and learning and developing here,” Carrick said.

The United boss added: “So there’s loads more to come from Ben. So just being patient with him really and looking after him as well. And letting him grow into the season. Really happy with how he’s come back, so looking forward to seeing him on the pitch a little bit more.”

Sesko must ultimately turn substitute appearances into a sustained case for selection, but scoring at Everton hardly supports writing him off. With his fitness improving and Carrick expecting to use him more, Sherwood’s words are likely to look even more ridiculous by the end of the season.

Final Thoughts

Sherwood claims Sesko is not United’s long-term answer.

The striker has come off the bench in all three opening games.

Sesko scored in the 88th minute against Everton.

Sherwood doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images