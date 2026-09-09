Diogo Dalot calls out creeping habit threatening Man United’s shot at glory



Manchester United have not had the greatest start to this campaign; four points from three games is disappointing.

Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton were, for some, fixtures that should have been easy wins for the Red Devils.

Yet that has not been the case, with just one win, while the others ended in a draw and a loss.

Last time out against Everton, United failed to hold onto their lead twice, costing them the win.

It was so frustrating that, for some United fans, the draw with Everton felt like a loss, and that alone shows how much winning means to the Old Trafford faithful.

Diogo Dalot’s warning

With the desire to embrace the winning mentality United reclaimed last season under Carrick, Diogo Dalot has now warned his teammates about one habit blocking their shot at glory.

Speaking to DAZN, the Portuguese full-back said:

“The big advantage we had last season was that we left a very positive impression, creating expectations among the fans and also among ourselves that, this year, we can compete.

“Obviously, when you have those expectations and then start in the worst possible way, it’s disappointing, especially for the fans.

“In football, winning and losing are part of the game, but we’re at a club where that cannot become the norm. Manchester United was built to compete for and win trophies, and we know that, to be here, we have to win as many games as possible.”

Urgency and ruthlessness needed

Watching United so far this season, they have actually played well but have simply failed to convert performances into wins.

However commanding they have looked, results ultimately matter.

The 20-time English champions need to show ruthlessness and bite against their opponents, a trait they displayed so well in the second half against Ipswich.

If they can rediscover that edge and inject some urgency into their game, they will not have to worry about a losing habit creeping in and blocking their shot at glory.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

