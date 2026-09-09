Home » “Don’t think it’s a guaranteed hit”: Paul Scholes makes stunning claim about Man United signing

“Don’t think it’s a guaranteed hit”: Paul Scholes makes stunning claim about Man United signing

Scholes has fired a Carlos Baleba warning

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Baleba


Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has given his verdict on the club’s signing of Carlos Baleba and how he may fare.

Baleba signs

United confirmed Baleba’s arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in August, joining on a deal worth up to £70m, made up of a £65m guaranteed fee plus £5m in add-ons.

He put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

Baleba was a long-term target for United, who unsuccessfully attempted to sign him last summer. The Red Devils eventually pulled out of a deal due to Brighton’s hefty valuation.

But United maintained their interest in the Cameroonian and have since secured his services. Baleba has yet to make his senior debut as he continues to recover from an injury picked up in Brighton’s pre-season.

He is expected to return after the upcoming international break.

Baleba verdict

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes and former teammate Nicky Butt argued whether or not Baleba will be a hit at Old Trafford.

Asked whether Baleba will be a hit or miss, Butt answered, “Hit!”

Scholes said, “Hit, I think.”

Butt added, “I just think he’s what’s needed in midfield for Man United. Bit of physicality. I think we have got some fantastic midfielders who can play football to the highest level, but a little bit of physicality in there needed, and I think he will bring that.”

Scholes however remarked, “I don’t think it’s a guaranteed hit, but I don’t think he had a great season last year.”

“If the season before, then, yeah, on that form, yeah, I think he will be alright, yeah.”

United are next in action on Thursday when they face Sabah in their Champions League opener.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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