Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension. The Argentine started United’s last two games this season after beginning the campaign on the bench against Hull City.

Martinez was outstanding under Michael Carrick last season, playing a key role in helping the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League table. Over the summer, the 28 year old reached the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting all but the third group-stage game.

Martinez also picked up a goal and an assist, while showcasing his impressive range of passing abilities in the Argentina shirt. Unfortunately, the United star picked up an injury in the final against Spain, who subsequently won 1-0.

In many ways, this was a testament to the ball-playing defender’s struggles with injuries in recent years.

Martinez’s mixed United stint

Martinez arrived at United in the summer of 2022, following Erik ten Hag to the Theatre of Dreams from Ajax. The Argentine’s ability to read the game, pick a pass and his aggression soon made him a popular figure among the Old Trafford faithful.

However, the player has suffered from recurring fitness issues ever since joining the Red Devils. Martinez suffered a metatarsal fracture in the final weeks of his debut campaign and was sidelined for a while.

He also spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines the following campaign with various issues. The Argentine then ruptured his ACL in February 2025 and spent almost the entire year on the sidelines.

Lisandro Martinez Injury history since joining United

Season Injury From Until Days Games missed 26/27 Hamstring injury 19/07/2026 10/08/2026 23 days - 25/26 Calf injury 23/02/2026 08/04/2026 45 days 8 24/25 Cruciate ligament injury 03/02/2025 21/11/2025 292 days 44 24/25 Back problems 23/11/2024 25/11/2024 3 days 1 23/24 Calf strain 02/04/2024 01/05/2024 30 days 6 23/24 Knee injury 04/02/2024 29/03/2024 55 days 9 23/24 Foot injury 21/09/2023 04/01/2024 106 days 26 22/23 Metatarsal fracture 14/04/2023 30/06/2023 78 days 14 Total - - - 632 days 108

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has amassed 112 appearances for the Premier League giants to date, but has also missed 108 games. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United are ready to trigger the one-year extension clause in the player’s contract.

A fresh report has provided an update on the matter.

Martinez has to earn new deal

According to Football Insider, United will only offer Martinez a new deal if he manages to stay injury-free this season and continues to play at the highest level. The report states: “Lisandro Martinez will be offered a new long-term contract by Man United if he stays injury-free and has an impressive season, sources have told Football Insider.”

“United will not rush into a decision with Martinez this season, even as he approaches the final six months of his initial contract.”

The report confirms that United are likely to trigger the one-year extension option in the player’s contract, adding: “They can extend his deal by one year by triggering an automatic extension option, which is likely as he begins the campaign as a starter under Michael Carrick.”

Martinez’s form and fitness in the coming months will now decide his future at Old Trafford. The report concludes: “He will be handed improved terms and a longer extension to his deal if he can stay fit and keep his place in the starting eleven in the coming months.”

Final Thoughts

There are few defenders better on the ball than Martinez, while his experience with Argentina also makes him a valuable figure in the squad. However, given his poor fitness record, INEOS have a major decision on their hands regarding his future.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Lisandro Martinez has a poor fitness record.

⚠️ Football Insider is an unreliable source for United news.

⚠️ Argentine remains a key figure under Michael Carrick, so United may be reluctant to delay his renewal.

TPP view

We believe Lisandro Martinez’s form and fitness this season will have a bearing on his future.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images