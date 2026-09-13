“Injustice”: Man United leader slams VAR call after controversial derby loss to Man City



Manchester United’s 0-1 defeat in the 199th Manchester derby on Sunday will hurt even more as the Red Devils played with a man advantage for over 75 minutes.

Phil Foden saw a straight red card in the 23rd minute, and with Manchester City reeling, the home side could have sent out a statement to the rest of the Premier League with a win.

However, they were slow and ponderous on the ball, while Michael Carrick made poor tactical and substitution decisions as the home side ended up losing the match.

The major talking point of the match, however, was the shocking call from VAR to allow Erling Haaland’s second-half strike to stand.

Lisandro Martinez livid with VAR

Enzo Fernandez clearly tried to head the ball and, as a result, actively interfered with play. The Norwegian was played onside by Patrick Dorgu, but the Argentine’s movement should have led to the goal being cancelled.

Yet, VAR allowed it to stand, almost as if they were balancing out Foden’s red card. Lisandro Martinez, who was trying to defend his compatriot inside the penalty area during the goal, was livid.

"I think Haaland was offside"

"This kind of mistake in the Premier League is unacceptable" Lisandro Martinez reacts to the decision to allow Erling Haaland's winner 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/949jZBdR48 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the World Cup winner could not believe how the goal stood, especially as the league officials have painstakingly explained the rules beforehand and yet, they got it wrong on Sunday.

“I think he was offside. What I can’t understand is the rules. He was there! I went to him because he was in front of me. That’s why Haaland was free at the back. I want to be calm but it is so hard.

Not impressed with officials

“Every season the officials come to our club and spend an hour explaining the rules and they look so confident with that.

“Then after, five or six people [officials] doing this kind of mistake in the Premier League is unacceptable. We have to go home with this injustice.”

Lisandro Martinez also claimed that if Fernandez was not present inside the box, he would have marked the Norwegian instead.

“Definitely. It’s as simple as that.”

United need to bounce back and fast

United are right to feel aggrieved, but they needed to perform way better. Carrick needs to get his calls spot on in their next EFL Cup tie.

Or else, his position as United head coach could come under pressure considering the club’s poor start to the new campaign.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images