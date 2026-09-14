Home » Brandon Williams: Major Rotherham U-turn could change ex-Man United star’s future

Brandon Williams: Major Rotherham U-turn could change ex-Man United star’s future

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been handed a major reprieve by Rotherham United, just weeks after the club released him.

Let go

Williams has had a troubling past few years since he left United in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

Last month, it was confirmed that he had left Rotherham following an unsuccessful trial. It was stated that the Millers had opted against offering him a contract.

Williams had been training with the League Two side since June and featured for them in pre-season.

Rotherham were said to be looking at different recruitment priorities, which all but shut the door on any possibility of Williams staying with them for the 2026/27 season.

Williams has of course been fighting to resurrect his football career after being handed a suspended 14-month prison sentence for dangerous driving last year. He has openly spoken about the many off-pitch issues he has battled with, including depression and drug use.

He last featured in a professional football match on August 23, 2025, playing five minutes for Hull City against Blackburn Rovers.

But in a major twist, it has emerged that Williams has made a return to Rotherham this week.

U-turn

The Rotherham Advertiser report that the 26-year-old was present at Rotherham’s Roundwood training complex today.

Club boss Alex Bruce recently hinted that there is still a chance that Williams could be offered a deal.

Bruce said, “Brandon is a player I like, I wouldn’t have had him around the place for a long time if I didn’t. So, yeah, we’ll just have to watch this space with him.”

“He’s been a great lad around the place I have to say. He’s mucked in, he’s done well, he’s trained really well.”

When pressed on why Williams had not been made a permanent signing, Bruce simply explained that it came down to the numbers in certain positions.

Feature image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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