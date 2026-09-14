Brandon Williams: Major Rotherham U-turn could change ex-Man United star’s future



Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been handed a major reprieve by Rotherham United, just weeks after the club released him.

Let go

Williams has had a troubling past few years since he left United in the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

Last month, it was confirmed that he had left Rotherham following an unsuccessful trial. It was stated that the Millers had opted against offering him a contract.

Williams had been training with the League Two side since June and featured for them in pre-season.

Rotherham were said to be looking at different recruitment priorities, which all but shut the door on any possibility of Williams staying with them for the 2026/27 season.

Williams has of course been fighting to resurrect his football career after being handed a suspended 14-month prison sentence for dangerous driving last year. He has openly spoken about the many off-pitch issues he has battled with, including depression and drug use.

He last featured in a professional football match on August 23, 2025, playing five minutes for Hull City against Blackburn Rovers.

But in a major twist, it has emerged that Williams has made a return to Rotherham this week.

U-turn

The Rotherham Advertiser report that the 26-year-old was present at Rotherham’s Roundwood training complex today.

Club boss Alex Bruce recently hinted that there is still a chance that Williams could be offered a deal.

Bruce said, “Brandon is a player I like, I wouldn’t have had him around the place for a long time if I didn’t. So, yeah, we’ll just have to watch this space with him.”

“He’s been a great lad around the place I have to say. He’s mucked in, he’s done well, he’s trained really well.”

When pressed on why Williams had not been made a permanent signing, Bruce simply explained that it came down to the numbers in certain positions.

Feature image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images