Man United legend Peter Schmeichel calls for radical change after controversial derby call



Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has proposed a radical solution after the controversy-engulfed Manchester derby.

United wronged

United suffered a 1-0 loss to 10-man Manchester City on Sunday. City were reduced in numbers when Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes.

Michael Carrick’s men took control of the game but they were unable to break down the visitors. Both Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo were denied by the post.

Against the run of play, City took the lead at the hour mark through Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker was initially flagged offside.

However, VAR intervened and upheld his goal, despite replays clearly showing that Enzo Fernandez, who was well and truly offside, had made an attempt to head the ball into the back of Senne Lammens’ net. This proved to be the decisive moment of the contest.

A fuming Carrick hit out at the standards of refereeing, as did Lisandro Martinez, who branded it an “injustice.”

Refereeing body Pro Ref later issued a statement confirming that VAR made “an error of judgement” and Haaland’s goal should have been chalked off.

It’s understood that United have received an apology, although it will come as too little too late.

Speaking on Viaplay, 1999 treble winner Schmeichel demanded that VAR be completely scrapped. The former Denmark international emphasised that the technology is ruining the sport.

Radical stance

Schmeichel said [as quoted by ESPN], “I wish that we could scrap VAR.”

“We’ve got into a system now where VAR and the referees are the most important people in football. It sucks all the energy out of it. As soon as there is a goal, you’re not allowed to celebrate.”

“We saw after five minutes, the players and the fans could celebrate — but it’s not the same. The ball goes in the back of the net, it’s a goal, but then the linesman puts his flag up for offside.”

He added, “I wish, and I’m longing for these days, we could scrap VAR because it’s such an annoyance and it’s interfering with football.”

“And it hasn’t made it better.”

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images