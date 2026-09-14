Michael Carrick gives crucial Luke Shaw fitness update before Brighton clash



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick issued a hugely positive fitness hint on Luke Shaw ahead of the upcoming meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Missed

Shaw was sorely missed on Sunday as United slipped to a controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the derby.

United played with a numerical advantage for large sections of the match after Phil Foden was given his marching orders in the 23rd minute for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes.

Erling Haaland netted in the 60th minute to give City the lead. The goal was initially ruled out, with the Norwegian striker being deemed offside.

VAR intervened and allowed the goal to stand, but the refereeing body Pro Ref later released a statement saying the decision was wrong, as Enzo Fernandez had made a clear attempt to head the ball home.

In Shaw’s absence due to injury, Patrick Dorgu was deployed at left-back yet again. To say Dorgu struggled would be an understatement.

The Denmark international was poor with the ball, struggled physically and made a mistake in the lead-up to Haaland’s goal. He has since come under scrutiny from supporters and the media for his poor display, with United also being criticised for their failure to sign a left-back during the summer window.

Before kick-off at Old Trafford, Carrick was asked about Shaw’s fitness.

Shaw update

Carrick explained that Shaw came painfully close to being available for selection against Enzo Maresca’s men.

This strongly suggests that the England international could return to the fray for Brighton later this week.

The United head coach remarked, “Luke is not quite ready. But he is very close. It’s very small but, unfortunately, not for today.”

Shaw started every league game last season as United finished third and secured Champions League football.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images