Every word of Michael Carrick’s Fulham pre-match press conference

Learning

The first question was: "What have you learned about your group, the squad, across this last week with the results that you've had, and what do you want to see differently from them for the game at Fulham at the weekend?"



Carrick replied: "Yeah, we're always learning as a group, individually, as a collective. I think we're always learning. It was at some point in time when you're trying to build towards something, it's not always going to go perfect. It's not always going to go to plan. History tells you that any team that's been successful goes through periods when you've got to work through it. You've got to come through it. You've got to improve. "



"And we've had it. We've had a small period now over this recent time where it hasn't been exactly what we wanted it to be.

"I was expecting the point at some stage where we'd go through it. It was going to come. We had such a good spell last season and coming into this season, whether it was going to be now or at some point during the season, there's going to be a time when you don't get everything out of it what you wanted. And it's, it's how you work through it. It's how you react. Staying focused, keep doing the right things, staying level as best as you can and come through and keep believing that you'll come through, which we fully believe that.



"It's one of them spells and it's a week or two really of results that haven't gone our way and tiny margins in a couple of them games as well, you know, like 95th minute goal, goal that shouldn't have been and all of a sudden it feels - not for me, it doesn't feel it - but it can feel a lot bigger than it actually is. So we'll work through it, winning games is always the answer. It's the answer to a lot of things. It can cover up a lot of things as well sometimes by winning games and people don't see the whole picture. So it works both ways."