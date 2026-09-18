Manchester United predicted XI vs Fulham: Carrick poised for major reset

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Sunday, with Luke Shaw’s fitness set to influence Michael Carrick’s defensive selection following the League Cup defeat to Brighton.

Carrick is likely to recall the majority of the players rested for Wednesday’s disastrous exit, but the situation at left-back could force him into retaining Diogo Dalot despite a poor performance against the Seagulls.

United team news for Fulham trip

Matthijs de Ligt remains injured, limiting Carrick’s options in central defence. Manuel Ugarte is also a long-term absentee, while Amad Diallo is unavailable for the forward line.

Carlos Baleba is not yet ready to make his debut as he recovers from injury. That leaves Carrick with fewer credible alternatives when rebuilding the centre of the side.

Shaw is the key fitness doubt. If he is able to start at left-back, Noussair Mazraoui is expected to move across to the right and replace Dalot.

Should Shaw miss out, Dalot is likely to retain his place on the right, allowing Mazraoui to continue on the opposite flank. Patrick Dorgu is another left-back option, although his struggles against Manchester City last weekend could count against him.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is predicted to return in goal as Carrick restores a more familiar-looking defensive unit for the trip to London.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez should be reunited at centre-back after Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven endured a torrid evening against Brighton. With De Ligt still sidelined, Carrick is likely to believe that the experienced pair represents the clearest route to greater stability.

Our expected full-back combination is Mazraoui on the right with Shaw on the left, fitness permitting. However, this is the area of the predicted XI most likely to change before the team sheet is confirmed.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are expected to form the central midfield partnership. Mainoo’s return is inevitable after Andrey Santos and Mason Mount failed to impress on Wednesday.

Manu Ugarte’s long-term injury and Baleba’s delayed availability reduce the scope for experimentation. Mainoo and Tielemans therefore look the most likely pairing as United attempt to regain control after their cup setback.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes will return in the number 10 role, with Marcus Rashford starting from the left and Bryan Mbeumo operating from the right.

Matheus Cunha is predicted to be reinstated as the false nine at the expense of Benjamin Sesko, who was substituted on Wednesday when United needed a goal to keep them in the competition.

Amad’s injury removes another option on the flank, making a Rashford-Fernandes-Mbeumo combination behind and around Cunha is the likeliest attacking set-up.

The key selection call

The most debatable decision concerns Cunha and Sesko. Dropping the latter would appear harsh after a match in which the supporting cast created little for him, but Carrick’s previous use of Cunha through the middle points towards another false-nine system.

Shaw’s condition will be the main detail to monitor before kick-off. If he passes a fitness test, United could change both full-back positions while restoring Lammens, Maguire, Martinez, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo and Cunha.

Final Thoughts

Shaw’s fitness could determine both full-back selections.

Maguire and Martinez are expected to return at centre-back.

Mainoo and Tielemans the central midfield pivot.

Cunha predicted to start ahead of Sesko.

Featured image by Evan Treacey/Getty Images