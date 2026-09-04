Harry Kane: Long-term United target on verge of major future decision

Manchester United failed to sign a striker this summer, despite being linked with several candidates for the job. Among the player on their wish list was long-term target Harry Kane.

The Premier League giants were looking to add more competition for Benjamin Sesko in the squad. The Slovenian arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in a big-money move at the beginning of last season and enjoyed a decent debut run.

Sesko was particularly impressive following Michael Carrick’s arrival, helping United finish third in the Premier League table.

Harry Kane Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 31 36 5 1 - - 2,382' UEFA Champions League 13 14 2 - - - 1,041' DFB-Pokal 6 10 - 1 - - 537' Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 51 61 7 3 - - 4,050'

However, with the Red Devils all set to compete in the Champions League this season and Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain, INEOS were expected to sign an experienced No. 9 this year. A move for Kane was touted as a possibility, especially since he has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich.

United’s long-term target

United missed the chance to sign Kane in the summer of 2023, when the Englishman was looking for a fresh adventure. The Red Devils were also searching for a new striker, and it looked like a match made in heaven.

However, United balked at Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price and opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead. Kane, meanwhile, left the north London club to move to the Allianz Arena and has taken his game to a higher level.

The 33 year old has scored 148 goals and registered 33 assists in 150 games for the Bavarians to date.

Harry Kane: Club Career Stats

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Tottenham 435 280 63 45 - - 34,827' Bayern Munich 147 146 33 13 - - 11,942' Millwall 27 9 5 1 - - 1,997' Leyton Orient 18 5 - 1 1 - 902' Leicester 15 2 - - - - 586' Tottenham U21 13 9 9 - - - 1,118' Norwich 5 - 1 - - - 230' Norwich U21 1 2 1 - - - 60' Total 661 453 112 60 1 - 51,662'

Kane also has 213 goals in the Premier League, the second-most behind Alan Shearer, who has 260 strikes to his name. While the Bayern striker has recently played down the desire to return to the English top flight, there was a belief that United would jump at the opportunity to secure his signature this summer.

A move, unfortunately, failed to materialise this summer, although the Red Devils are expected to return for him. However, it now appears that prising Kane away from the Allianz Arena is set to get harder.

Kane closing in on Bayern renewal

In his column for cfbayern Insider, Falk insisted that Kane will commit his future at the Allianz Arena before the end of the year. He wrote: “Harry Kane was our winner of the football star of the year at the Sport Bild Awards. The England striker was at the Zoom call live, while his father, Pat, attended the ceremony at the Fischauktionshalle in Hamburg.”

“I talked with Herbert Hainer, the club president, about the situation and everyone was saying, ‘relax’; everyone thinks a new contract will just be a matter of time. There are a few questions around contract talks that have to be cleared but everyone is confident that things will work out.”

“I think in the next month – absolutely this year, not next year – we’ll see a contract announcement. I’m really sure that Kane will put pen to paper on an extension this side of 2026. Then, Harry Kane is off the market for every other club for a long time.”

“Sorry again to his long-time admirers, Manchester United!”

Final Thoughts

United appear to have missed their chance to sign Kane, who appears settled in the Bundesliga. While the Englishman has displayed no signs of slowing down, perhaps the Red Devils should turn their attention towards younger targets.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a source with a strong Bundesliga track record.

✅ TPP have already reported United’s interest in Harry Kane.

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe it is quite likely that Kane will commit his future at the Allianz Arena as all signs indicate that he is happy in Germany.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images