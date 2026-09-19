Official: Man United FA Youth Cup star seals first senior loan move

Manchester United secured the future of one of their Youth Cup stars yesterday.

Tough week

The Manchester United academy has endured a tough week as news broke that JJ Gabriel has asked to leave the club.

Manchester United have been quick to respond and tie down the future of some of their other gems, and Noah Ajayi is thought to be closing in on a new deal.

The Red Devils also handed out new professional deals to Will Murdock, Fred Heath and Dante Plunkett.

Murdock

Will Murdock played a key role in Manchester United’s run to the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2025, losing out to Aston Villa.

He did lose his place to Cameron Byrne-Hughes last season in the Youth Cup but has still progressed at the club, playing for the under-21s.

So far this season, he has played one game for the under-21s, the 4-1 win over Leicester City at the end of last month.

Murdock has also represented Northern Ireland at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.

Loan move

The club’s official website has confirmed, “Manchester United goalkeeper Will Murdock has sealed a youth loan move. The 19-year-old is joining Hednesford Town until 5 January, on the back of signing a new contract with the Reds.”

The site continues to explain that “the Pitmen are in the National League North and managed by a former goalkeeper, in the shape of ex-Southampton no.1 Kelvin Davis.”

It will be Murdock’s first opportunity to gain senior minutes after playing through numerous levels during his time in the academy.

He may be thrown straight into the action as Hednesford take on Coventry United in the second qualification round of the FA Cup today.

Smartframe Old Trafford stadium