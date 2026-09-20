Big deflection rescues lucky Man United in dismal 1-1 draw with Fulham – Match report

Manchester United travelled to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the league, with three much-needed points at stake.

First half

Gonzalo Garcia almost opened the scoring for the home side, but his effort was dragged wide when he was left in oceans of space just outside the box.

United responded, and a Youri Tielemans cross was headed at goal by Bruno Fernandes, but his effort was blocked. Lisandro Martinez almost opened the scoring with a stunning effort from distance, but Bernd Leno was equal to it, pulling off an impressive stop.

United were able to hit Fulham in transition, and a Bryan Mbeumo cross was met by Marcus Rashford, but his header looped well over the bar. The away side kept up the pressure and, after a spell of possession, Diogo Dalot drifted a left-footed shot wide of the Fulham goal.

United almost took the lead after 25 minutes when great work by Cunha down the right resulted in Bruno Fernandes hitting the post from close range. Fulham responded, and United were saved when Senne Lammens stopped Josh King’s effort after he was left alone at the back post.

The hosts ramped up the pressure, and Lammens made another smart stop from Sander Berge from just outside the box. Oscar Bobb was the next Cottager to almost open the scoring, but after a smart touch, he dragged his shot wide.

In an entertaining match, Cunha’s heavily deflected shot hit the post. Fulham went right up the other end, and Shaw was once again heavily exposed as Bobb was left alone again to strike at goal, but the Belgian in United’s goal pulled off another impressive stop.

After a spell of good possession, Dalot broke forward and played in Fernandes, who laid the ball off to Rashford, who took the shot first time, but sadly it was right at Leno. United were turning up the heat, and nice work between Cunha, Fernandes and Mbeumo resulted in the ball being played across goal, but Rashford fired his effort over when he probably should have hit the target.

Second half

United broke forward on 54 minutes, but Rashford played a poor pass into the box that was always behind Mbeumo.

The away side kept possession well as the match ticked to the hour mark, but did not threaten the goal.

Fulham took a surprise lead in calamitous circumstances. Calvin Bassey’s shot was stopped by Lammens, and Martinez inexplicably tapped the ball into his own net.

United almost responded with a long-range effort from Mbeumo, but Leno pulled off another vital stop. Cunha was next to try his luck, but once again Leno was equal to it.

The Red Devils finally got their moment of luck when a deflected shot from Cunha found the back of the net in the 89th minute. The full-time whistle blew, and it was another case of dropped points for Carrick’s United.

Starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Fernandes, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Cunha, Rashford

Subs: Zirkzee, Mount, Dorgu

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images