Martinez scored the own-goal but this United star was the real culprit in Fulham near-collapse: Player Ratings



Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 7 – Made a series of excellent saves in the first half to keep United in the game while Fulham grew into it. His involvement in Fulham’s opener was unfortunate but it could be argued that he was largely powerless to prevent it.

Diogo Dalot 3 – Yet another nothing performance, offering next to nothing. Perhaps we should count ourselves lucky he didn’t commit the kind of mistakes that have come to define his game.

Harry Maguire 4 – A poor performance. Fulham’s runners consistently bypassed him, and on one occasion he executed a turn so slow it was genuinely unbelievable. Too slow in possession.

Lisandro Martinez 2 – Much like his defensive partner, he was casual, slow and purposeless on the ball. He lost concentration and scored an own goal.

Battling in blue ⚔️🔵 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

Luke Shaw 4 – Endured a tough outing against Oscar Bobb and Josh King, who teamed up on him.

Youri Tielemans 6 – He was effective on the ball, although he struggled to some degree with Fulham’s physicality and pace in the middle of the park.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – OK on the ball. Needed more support from his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – He had an early opportunity to score but was unable to get sufficient purchase on the ball. It was a forgettable performance by his ordinarily high and influential standards.

So close to a breakthrough as Bruno's effort hits the post 🤏 pic.twitter.com/KXwqzgCVp6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo 4 – Quite simply, he doesn’t do enough on the wing. One second-half strike from a corner routine tested Leno and that was the sum of his contribution. Poor touches, wayward passing, physically outmuscled. Nowhere near good enough.

Matheus Cunha 7 – Once again he struggled in the false nine role, increasingly forced to drop deep. He was partly at fault for Fulham’s goal, losing out physically when he gave the ball away to Bassey. Made amends with a strike to make it 1-1 and spared United’s blushes.

Searching for the opener 🔍 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

Marcus Rashford 3 – He was involved in much of the play, but in simple terms, he may have cost United with two straightforward chances missed in the first half, one of which was a tap-in he somehow managed to put over the bar. He tried to take on his man but it just wasn’t happening for him.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee 5 – Another pointless cameo.

Mason Mount 5 – Also made no difference to proceedings.

Patrick Dorgu 5 – On for the dying embers.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images