Ruben Amorim makes stark admission about his Manchester United stint



AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim has made an honest admission about his time in charge of Manchester United.

Doomed stint

In January, United confirmed the sacking of Amorim after 14 months in charge.

His firing brought an end to an extremely turbulent spell in which United finished 15th and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim also constantly found himself at loggerheads with the fans and eventually the hierarchy, for his failure to be tactically flexible.

He particularly clashed with Jason Wilcox, a fallout that proved the breaking point and sealed his fate.

Amorim was subsequently replaced by Michael Carrick in the dugout. The legendary midfielder initially took charge on an interim basis before he was handed the job permanently.

Amorim was named Milan boss in the summer. While it has not been a smooth ride for him, he remains unbeaten in Serie A this term, a run he extended on Sunday as he masterminded a 3-0 victory over Lecce.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, the Portuguese coach admitted that he had mistakes at United and he is being careful not to repeat them.

Amorim’s admission

He said, “A great victory. I liked the movement, especially the attacking depth. We managed the game and read the opponent well.”

“These are different times, but we’re improving. Today the players had more freedom; in recent games we were a bit too static, stuck.”

He added, “I can’t repeat my mistakes from Manchester. If we don’t have the characteristics to play a certain way, we have to adapt.”

“We’ll go back to building with three, but we’ll see. Here in Italy, the coaches are very good, especially at going after other teams one-on-one.”

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images