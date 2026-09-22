Manchester United, Juventus and Milan poised for managerial battle as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick

Manchester United have been linked with Antonio Conte as a possible replacement for Michael Carrick, with Juventus and AC Milan also said to be interested in the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

However, The Manchester Evening News reports that United are not expected to make a change during the current three-week international break, despite Carrick coming under pressure.

Carrick under scrutiny after slow United start

United have endured an underwhelming opening to the Premier League campaign, collecting just five points from their opening five league fixtures.

A 1-1 draw with Fulham immediately before the international break intensified the scrutiny surrounding Carrick and his team.

Nevertheless, the club is not currently showing signs of dismissing the head coach. The coming run of matches is likely to determine whether Carrick can ease the pressure by reversing United’s early-season form.

Juventus and Milan enter the Conte picture

Carrick is not the only manager walking a tightrope. Luciano Spalletti and Carrick’s predecessor at United, Ruben Amorim, have also come under pressure following slow starts by Juventus and Milan respectively.

Italian sports newspapers cited by the MEN have linked both Juventus and Milan with Conte, while placing United among the clubs that could consider him.

It would certainly be ironic if United lost out on Conte because the Rossoneri sign him to replace Amorim.

Corriere dello Sport is cited as claiming that Conte would consider an offer from Old Trafford if one arrived. There is no indication, however, that United have contacted him or begun a process to replace Carrick.

The Italian coach is also said to have rejected Fenerbahce and the chance to return to the Italy job after leaving Napoli. Roberto Mancini has since been reappointed by the national side.

Conte’s record of taking on demanding roles

Conte remains out of work after departing Napoli during the summer. His name carries particular weight in England because of his previous spells with Chelsea and Tottenham.

He won the Premier League while in charge of Chelsea, giving him direct experience of delivering immediate success in English football.

Conte also has a record of accepting major jobs during a season. Tottenham appointed him in November 2021 after dismissing Nuno Espirito Santo.

His availability makes him an obvious name for clubs considering a managerial change, although Juventus and Milan currently appear to be the more viable options presented in the Italian coverage.

For now, Carrick remains in charge. Conte’s availability will nonetheless continue to attract attention if results do not improve once domestic football resumes.

Final Thoughts

United have been linked with Conte as a possible Carrick replacement.

Juventus and Milan are also credited with interest.

No talks between United and Conte have been reported.

Carrick is expected to remain in charge through the international break.

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