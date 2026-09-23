Ex-United star wanted by LaLiga clubs despite self-destructive year of going backwards

Former Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has experienced a downward trajectory ever since leaving Old Trafford. The Argentine was once considered to be the next big thing at the Theatre of Dreams and was a standout performer under former manager Erik ten Hag.

However, his career took a complicated turn following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as the Dutchman’s replacement in November 2024. Garnacho was in and out of the starting XI and publicly criticised the Portuguese manager’s decision to start him from the bench in the Europa League final, which the Red Devils lost.

Amorim subsequently deemed the Argentine surplus to requirements last summer, and he was offloaded to Chelsea. Garnacho struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge in his debut campaign, finishing with eight goals and four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old was subsequently sent out on loan to Aston Villa this summer. The Villans also have a purchase option in the deal, but the player’s poor start has raised further questions about his future.

Garnacho yet to start a game for Villa

Garnacho was signed as an option to bolster the left-forward role, but he is yet to start a game under Unai Emery. The Argentine has registered just 31 minutes of first-team action so far, all of which have come from the bench in the Premier League.

Alejandro Garnacho Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 3 - - - - 31' EFL Cup - - - - - - UEFA Champions League - - - - - - UEFA Super Cup - - - - - - Total 3 - - - - 31'

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute in the last four games and remains a long way down the pecking order for the Villans. Emery already has George Hemmings, Emi Buendia and Ibrahim Mbaye as options for the position, while Alysson and John McGinn can also operate in the role.

While Garnacho’s situation at Villa Park is not ideal, it now appears that he could be offered an escape route from the Premier League in 2027.

Ex-United man wanted in LaLiga

According to The Daily Mail, Garnacho’s situation is being closely monitored by clubs in Spain. The report states: “Alejandro Garnacho is being monitored by clubs in La Liga as he struggles to make an impression during his early days at Aston Villa.”

The report confirms that Villa have a £43m purchase option in the deal, subject to certain criteria being fulfilled. It adds that despite Garnacho’s poor start to the campaign, there has been no discussion about changing the conditions of his loan deal.

The report continues: “At this stage there are no thoughts from any of the relevant parties about changing the conditions of the deal.”

“Yet Daily Mail Sport understands that clubs in Spain’s top flight are watching the situation closely. Even though he is an Argentina international, Garnacho was born in Madrid and spent time in the Atletico Madrid academy before moving to Manchester United in 2020, aged 16.”

The report, however, adds that all is not lost for the Argentine, concluding: “These are still early days in the season and if Garnacho shines during Villa’s training camp in Seville during the international break, his chance may come in October and November.”

Final Thoughts

United may have made several questionable decisions in recent years, but allowing Garnacho to leave increasingly looks like the correct one. The Argentine’s recent misfortunes highlight how talent alone is not enough for success in football.

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