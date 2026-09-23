Rampant Man United Women crush Sheffield United 10-1 to launch the Eva Olid era

Manchester United Women crushed Sheffield United Women 10-1 in their first match of the Players’ Cup.

First Half

Ella Toone had the first opportunity, but her left-footed shot drifted just wide.

The Red Devils did not have to wait long, as they were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute after a handball. Captain Maya Le Tissier stepped up and placed the ball into the back of the net to calm nerves around the Progress with Unity Stadium.

United soon doubled their lead when youngster Jess Simpson crossed the ball into the box and new signing Rebeca Bernal headed in her first goal for the club. Eva Olid has promised more game time for youngsters, and Mared Griffiths also took her chance when she fired the ball into the back of the net with a left-footed effort.

After 35 minutes, it was four when German striker Lea Schuller rifled the ball into the roof of the net from the centre of the box. United saved probably their best goal for last in the half, when a rapid, flowing counter-attack was finished off expertly by Ella Toone for a much-needed goal.

Second half

The home side started in a hurry and had their sixth goal after 53 minutes. Simpson played a sumptuous ball in behind, and Schuller only had to place the ball past the keeper to extend the Red Devils’ lead.

Seconds later, United had their seventh when Bernal headed in Toone’s wonderful cross. On 58 minutes, Jess Simpson’s wonderful performance got what it deserved when she scored directly from a corner kick.

The hour mark saw the ninth goal for a rampant United when Schuller’s shot broke to Griffiths and she found the top of the goal.

Substitute Ellen Wangerheim really should have scored the tenth, but she headed over Monica Jusu Bah’s inch-perfect cross.

The visitors tightened up considerably and held United at bay before scoring a consolation through a well-worked goal by Amy Andrews.

Griffiths was phenomenal all evening and grabbed her hat-trick after a swift counter with a left-footed shot into the top of the goal.

Jusu Bah almost got her first goal for the club, but her effort was well stopped by the keeper.

Wangerheim missed another incredible chance when she headed a rebound over from point-blank range.

Schuller almost sealed her own hat-trick, but her effort was well blocked at the last second by the Blades’ defence.

The full-time whistle blew, and United will next be in action on Sunday afternoon versus West Ham United in the league.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images