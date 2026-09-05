Match Report: Man United Women fall to disheartening 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses

Manchester United Women began their season in disappointing fashion with a 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses.

First half

After a slow start, United were punished after nine minutes of action. A Janni Thomsen corner was deflected into her own goal by Julia Zigiotti, giving the home side an early advantage.

Rosa Kafaji almost bundled in a second shortly after, but quick thinking from Jayde Riviere kept the score at one.

Lucia Corrales had two chances to punish United again but failed to take advantage of either opportunity.

One was a flashed effort across goal, and another was when she won a header in the box but could not keep it on target.

United finished the first half very much second best to an impressive London City side.

Second half

Things hardly improved in the second half, as Phallon Tullis-Joyce had to make two smart saves early on.

Monica Jusu Bah was introduced after the hour mark, and her pass released Jess Park, but Park could only fire her shot wide of the post.

Simi Awujo was the next to threaten the home side’s goal when her looping header landed on top of the net from a free kick.

In spite of United’s late push for an equaliser, it was London City who secured the next goal. Danielle Van de Donk glanced in a header off the post to secure the three points.

United finally got on the scoresheet in the 100th minute, but it was too little, too late.

Toone’s free kick broke to Awujo, and the Canadian international made no mistake, firing in her first ever WSL goal.

United must now dust themselves down and prepare for the challenge of Chelsea on Sunday, 13th September at 12:00 BST.

Thank you for your support in London tonight, Reds — we heard you from the first whistle to the last ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FNPuvdXZOe — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 4, 2026

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images