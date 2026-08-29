Wasteful Man United Women fall to Man City 2-0 amid familiar failings – Match Report

Manchester United Women lost their final pre-season match of the summer before the kick-off against London City Lionesses next Friday.

The Red Devils played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against their local rivals, Manchester City.

First half

United had the first chance of the match when Mared Griffiths broke down the right and cut the ball back for Elisabeth Terland.

The Norwegian’s effort was blocked by the City defence, however. Lauren Hemp had an effort for the hosts before Terland dragged wide from an Ella Toone pass.

Khadija Shaw went exceptionally close for the home side, but her effort just went over the bar. City ramped up the pressure as Julia Zigiotti blocked a goal-bound effort and Dominique Janssen had to clear an effort off the line.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce is usually so reliable, but she will have been embarrassed when Shaw pinched the ball away from her and opened the scoring for City. The away side responded when Toone played in Anna Sandberg, but her effort was well stopped by Ayaka Yamashita.

The first half drew to a close with the champions narrowly ahead.

Second half

United opened the half with chances, but both Terland and Sandberg’s headers were saved by the City keeper.

Terland once again went close at the hour mark, but her drilled effort just evaded the post after a fantastic stop by Yamashita.

Andrea Medina has impressed this pre-season and she almost secured her first goal, but her clipped effort was stopped.

New signing Monica Jusu Bah came off the bench and gave a glimpse of her electric pace.

In spite of dominating the second half, the Red Devils conceded a killer goal just before the end of the match.

Tullis-Joyce had previously made a diving stop, but just a matter of moments later Iman Beney finished off United with a controlled finish.

Jess Park had the last chance of the match, but her effort narrowly missed the post.

United’s pre-season came to an end and they will be happy with the chances they created, but certainly concerned with yet another loss ahead of the new season.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images