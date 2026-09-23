Wayne Rooney: “Livid” Man United legend threatens to sue ex-teammate over outrageous claim

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly threatening to take former England teammate Andy Carroll to court over a claim that they drank together while on England duty.

Carroll’s claim

Carroll wrote in his new autobiography, ‘Own It’, that Rooney would invite other England players into his room to smoke and drink while they were away with England.

Rooney earned 120 caps for England and was the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer from September 2015, when he overtook Sir Bobby Charlton, until Harry Kane surpassed him.

He netted 53 times for the Three Lions.

Carroll claimed in his book about Rooney, “He’d be surrounded by cartons of fags, crates of lager and ­bottles of wine (which he got the hotel manager to deliver to his room), and soon his room would be full of players.”

“No one got smashed, it was just Wazza’s way of breaking the monotony with a couple of drinks.”

United’s record goalscorer responded that it was a “falsehood” and insisted that he and Carroll never truly socialised. He said that Carroll’s claims were a “fabrication” and “disappointing.”

Now, The Sun report that Rooney is weighing up taking the former Liverpool striker to court.

“Livid” Rooney

It is understood that Rooney sent a lawyers’ letter to the publishers of Carroll’s book demanding a retraction of the controversial claim.

The newspaper claims that a source told them, “Wayne is livid. He’s not messing around.”

“His legal team have sent a strongly worded letter to the publisher. He wants it retracted as it is completely untrue.”

“Wayne knows he’s no angel but this crossed the line. It’s a matter of principle.”

“Andy is spiralling over the whole situation. He didn’t think for a second Rooney would kick off like this. Andy had a book to sell and now he’s in over his head.”

“There may be a public apology coming unless he wants a legal battle on his hands.”

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