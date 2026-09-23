Leny Yoro: Man United draw up three-man shortlist as star’s future hangs in balance

Manchester United defender is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with the club identifying three potential replacements.

United exit?

United pulled off a major coup in the summer of 2024 when they signed Yoro from Lille in a deal worth around £52 million.

United successfully warded off competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to secure the Frenchman’s signature. While Yoro showed encouraging signs in his debut season in England, it is reasonable to conclude that his development has not met expectations.

Not one of the three managers he has worked under at United has handed him a regular starting role, and the same story is unfolding this season under Michael Carrick. Yoro has started just two games this term, in the Champions League victory over Sabah FK and in the humiliating Carabao Cup exit to Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has appeared just twice in the Premier League, with both coming from the bench.

According to TEAMtalk, Yoro is playing for his United future as the club considers their long-term plans.

It’s said that United remain committed to Yoro and have no immediate plans to axe him, but his future is far from guaranteed.

The report further says, “Sources insist Yoro remains determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford and fight his way back into the manager’s plans.”

“The club still believe in his ability and are not looking to make a knee-jerk decision over his future, but competition for defensive places and the possibility of further recruitment mean the 20-year-old cannot afford to stand still.”

It’s understood that Yoro is aware of the situation and focused on proving his worth on the pitch, determined to make his mark and quiet any doubts about his ability.

Three-man shortlist

TEAMtalk add that United are looking at Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel, Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as potential Yoro replacements.

Gabriel’s Lecce contract runs until 2030, so the Italian side are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Meanwhile, Jeltsch has impressed in the Bundesliga and has been rumoured to have admirers at Bayern Munich.

United have previously tried to snap up Branthwaite unsuccessfully, and it appears their interest in the Everton man has not vanished.

The 20-time English champions had multiple bids for Branthwaite rejected in the summer of 2024.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ The mentioned replacements fit Man United’s tactical and age profile.

✅ Leny Yoro has not developed as many would have expected.

⚠️ This information requires corroboration from more reputable sources or outlets.

TPP view

We believe that it’s too early to suggest there are definitive plans to replace Yoro.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images