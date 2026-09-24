Home » “Nothing to say about this boy”: Barcelona sporting director reacts to links with JJ Gabriel

“Nothing to say about this boy”: Barcelona sporting director reacts to links with JJ Gabriel

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of JJ Gabriel

At the start of last week, news broke that JJ Gabriel had asked to leave Manchester United.

He wanted his registration revoked so he could leave.

But while the Red Devils were reportedly trying to persuade him to reconsider, a big bombshell dropped a few days later.

Reports said the teen prodigy was in Spain to discuss a potential move to Barcelona.

Those suggestions convinced some that the Camp Nou was his likely destination, but is that actually the case?

Barcelona address JJ Gabriel speculation

It might not be, given what Barcelona’s sporting director told Ben Jacobs.

Asked about reports that the Spanish champions are trying to sign Gabriel, Deco said:

“There’s nothing to say about this boy. It’s normal; we always have players linked with us. There’s a huge market for that, even when they [players] are young.

“We are not interested in any player in his situation. I am not sure what’s happening, and if he’s still a Manchester United player, we are not involved in that.

“First of all, we need to understand how the situation is before we try to do something. And to speak about young, teenage players, it is not our business.”

Real Madrid the biggest winners from these admissions

It is surprising to see Barcelona so bluntly deny any links to Gabriel, as it hands Real Madrid a clear boost in their bid to convince him to sign.

Spain is still thought to be the young attacker’s preferred destination.

That said, beyond Barcelona and Real Madrid, Gabriel has plenty of suitors, with European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also following his situation closely.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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