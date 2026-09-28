Manchester United U16s triumph in Scotland as this youngster claims player of the tournament



Manchester United’s academy had a busy weekend, with two sides picking up silverware for the club.

Taking part in tournaments across the UK and in Europe, most notably United’s U16s won the Craig Brown Memorial Tournament hosted by Aberdeen.

Triumph in Scotland

Manchester United became the first English club to win the Craig Brown Memorial Tournament when they raised the trophy on Sunday.

The young Red Devils started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Motherwell, courtesy of a Mo Ibragimov goal.

Cole Marsden-Umebuani then led United to another 1-0 win over Scottish opposition, this time against Celtic.

The third match saw another 1-0 win go the way of United, with England youth international Joe Akinsanya providing the difference against Preston North End.

United’s final match on Saturday came against the hosts, Aberdeen, who took the lead initially. But United fought their way back with goals from Mo Ibragimov, Jaice Dore, and Mane Soares to seal a 3-1 win.

The group phase was rounded out on Sunday morning with a 0-0 draw with Larne FC of Northern Ireland. United finished top of their group, which saw them advance to the semi-finals to meet Irish side Shamrock Rovers.

As was a constant throughout the group stage, another 1-0 win came for United to advance to the finals. Gus Murdock, the younger brother of United’s U21s keeper Will Murdock, scored the winner.

The final was a rematch with Preston, who defeated Rangers in the other semi-final.

Ben Lyne, who returned early from the international break to play at the tournament, opened the scoring in the match before Eddie Wright and Brian Nyonyi put the match out of reach.

The Ireland youth international then forced an own goal before Preston pulled back a late consolation goal to finish the score at 4-1.

United’s Soares was named the player of the tournament despite playing up an age group.

The U16s age group have had a successful few weeks, having recently qualified for the Premier League International Tournament, which sees eight teams advance from the 32-team qualifiers, who will later be joined by four international clubs in the final stage.

Malinwa International Cup 2026

Meanwhile, United’s U12s enjoyed a trip to Belgium to take on international opponents.

A group stage which saw wins over RC Lens and Pisa SC and a draw with RSC Anderlecht was enough to advance to the round of 16.

United defeated Club Brugge 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals, but were unfortunately then eliminated in a narrow 0-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar.

Further placement matches saw United finish in seventh out of 32, finishing strong with a 3-0 win over Lazio.

U10s win 5-a-side tournament

Closer to home in Manchester, United won the Premier League 5s tournament.

Split into five regions across England, United competed at the Manchester tournament against Manchester City, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, and Bolton Wanderers.

Each club fielded two teams, and United’s finished in first and fourth.