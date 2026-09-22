Jay McEvoy: Two countries embroiled in battle for Man United talent’s allegiance

Manchester United starlet Jay McEvoy has reportedly found himself caught between two countries fighting to secure his international future.

Superb talent

McEvoy is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents within the club’s current academy ranks.

The 2008-born midfielder has dazzled with his vision, silky ability on the ball and mature reading of the game. In addition, he possesses brilliant athleticism and a calmness under pressure that belies his years.

In 2024, Italian newspaper Tuttomercato likened McEvoy to Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi.

Tuttomercato wrote, “McEvoy displays excellent reading of game situations and possesses good athleticism, making him a complete and versatile player for Manchester United’s midfield.”

He scored last weekend as the Under-18s put Wolverhampton Wanderers to the sword in a thumping 6-0 victory.

McEvoy scored United’s third goal of the match.

According to the Daily Mail, two European nations are fighting hard for McEvoy to commit his future to them.

Tug-of-war

The newspaper reveals that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are both determined to land McEvoy, who is facing a massive career decision.

He has represented both countries at youth level.

The Daily Mail report, “Both the Irish FA, which looks after Northern Ireland, and the Football Association of Ireland, which governs football in Republic of Ireland, have made pitches to McEvoy and his family.”

“Confidential has been told Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is aware of the situation and is set to sit down with the player and his family in the coming weeks in a decisive move to keep him out of the clutches of the FAI.”

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players return to action on 10 October when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

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