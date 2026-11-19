Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes enjoyed an excellent outing with Portugal on the eve of Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at Old Trafford.

The Argentine assumed his role as the new Red Devils boss on Wednesday, following the departure of Michael Carrick last week. Pochettino has been tasked with getting United back to the top after a troubled start to the season that has left them 18th in the Premier League table.

The English giants’ struggles this campaign – they have managed just one win in the league in 10 games – have coincided with their mercurial skipper’s off-form.

Fernandes experiencing prolonged dip in form

Fernandes was excellent last season, registering a record-setting 21 assists in the league to help his team finish third and secure a return to the Champions League. Unfortunately, United’s helmsman appears to have lost his magic this campaign, although he still has six goals and three assists in 14 games.

Off-field issues, including an expiring contract and public questioning of ex-manager Carrick, have further contributed to the Portuguese’s tender situation at Old Trafford.

However, Fernandes reminded all and sundry of his qualities during the 3-2 win over Wales, scoring one goal and registering two key passes. The 32-year-old’s efforts suggested that he is returning to form just in time for this weekend’s crucial Premier League tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

Portugal’s media have now delivered their verdict on their skipper’s performance in the game.

Bruno Fernandes Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 37 14 Minutes 3201 1152 Starts 36 13 Sub appearances 1 1 Goals 9 6 Non-penalty goals 5 3 Assists 22 2 Goals + assists 31 8 Minutes per goal 356 192 xG (PL) 10.79 3.94 xA (PL) 12.28 2.17 xG + xA (PL) 23.07 6.11 Avg rating 7.64 7.04 Shots 58 32 Shots on target 26 11 Shot accuracy % 44.8% 34.4% Conversion % 15.5% 18.8% Passes 2130 732 Accurate passes 1748 601 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 82.1% 82.1% Key passes 143 37 Dribbles attempted 37 10 Dribbles completed 16 4 Dribble success % 43.2% 40.0% Tackles 58 12 Interceptions 22 4 Tackles + interceptions 80 16 Blocks 6 7 Duels 283 72 Duels won 130 28 Duels won % 45.9% 38.9% Dribbled past 40 6 Fouls won 36 11 Fouls committed 25 11 Offsides 4 1 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 1 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 4 3 Penalties missed 2 0 Clean sheets 7 1 Page 3 of 3 123

Portuguese media praise Fernandes’ masterclass

A Bola gave Fernandes a rating of 7/10, pointing out that the player was at his best after a return to his familiar position. The report said: “Back in the position where he makes the difference — behind the striker — the captain opened the scoring with a superb goal, right into the bottom corner.”

“He set up Cancelo with a perfect pass (40′), then did the same again for Gonçalo Ramos to finish off (50′). He was substituted in the closing stages.”

Meanwhile, Zerozero handed the United skipper a 7.8 rating, noting that he was excellent after the break: “Despite his superb goal in the first half, he wasn’t at his best during those first 45 minutes. However, he proved decisive in the second half, linking up the attack and contributing defensively, particularly during the most intense phase of the match, when the Portuguese side were a man down.”

Fernandes received an 8/10 from PortuGOAL, who also named him their Man of the Match. The report said: “Answered his critics with an excellent performance, starting off with a superbly struck shot to open the scoring early doors. Like the Portugal side as a whole, was more productive in the second half, providing positive interventions both on the attacking and defensive sides of the game.”

Fernandes’ contract expires next summer and a recent report suggests that he is ready to leave Old Trafford in January despite Pochettino’s arrival.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images