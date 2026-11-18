Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez gave incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino a timely reminder of his qualities during Argentina’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica this week. The Butcher has endured a difficult campaign so far and was also embroiled in off-field controversy after publicly criticising club sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Martinez has registered 1 goal in 11 appearances across competitions this season, and also received a red cards against Chelsea at the end of October. The Argentine’s poor form has been reflected in United’s struggles this campaign, with the club now sitting on 18th place in the Premier League table after 10 games.

Lisandro Martínez Stats: Last Season vs This Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 19 11 Minutes 1316 778 Starts 14 9 Sub appearances 5 2 Goals 0 1 Non-penalty goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Goals + assists 0 1 Minutes per goal – 778 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 0.15 0.24 xA (PL) 0.60 0.85 xG + xA (PL) 0.75 1.09 Avg rating 7.13 6.79 Shots 3 7 Shots on target 1 4 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 57.1% Conversion % – 14.3% Passes 1004 558 Accurate passes 901 504 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 89.7% 90.3% Key passes 6 4 Dribbles attempted 18 1 Dribbles completed 15 1 Dribble success % 83.3% 100.0% Tackles 22 9 Interceptions 12 8 Tackles + interceptions 34 17 Blocks 13 6 Duels 80 53 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 52 25 Duels won % 65.0% 47.2% Dribbled past 4 3 Fouls won 3 2 Fouls committed 10 11 Offsides 0 1 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 1 1 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 5 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Martinez’s future remains uncertain

United have already replaced Michael Carrick with Pochettino in a bid to get their season back on track. The Argentine manager has left his previous role as the United States Men’s National Team manager to take charge at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

One of Pochettino’s first jobs will be to deal with a leaky backline that has conceded 30 times in 15 games this season. The Red Devils are expected to invest heavily in defence in 2027 to address their long-standing issues at the back.

Meanwhile, Martinez’s future at Old Trafford also hangs in the balance, with his contract due to expire at the end of this season. Recent reports suggest that Barcelona are already planning a move for him in 2027.

Martinez has a decent outing against Costa Rica

The 28-year-old was called up by Lionel Scaloni for the November internationals and had a difficult outing in the 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in a friendly last week. Martinez, however, retained his place against Costa Rica, even starting in the right-sided centre-back position.

The Argentine was on the pitch for 61 minutes and registered 81 touches of the ball. He attempted 74 passes, completing 68 of them to register a 92% accuracy rate. The Butcher attempted three long balls, one of which was accurate, and won both his ground duels.

His performance has now been assessed by the country’s media.

Martinez praised by Argentine media

Martinez received a rating of 7/10 from TyC Sport, who wrote: “He was called upon to play as the second centre-back, on the right-hand side of the defence. An unusual position for a left-footed player, although he had previously played in that role at Defensa y Justicia. He was always neat and precise when playing the ball out from the back.”

BOLAVIP, on the other hand, gave him a 6/10 score, noting: “He played on his weaker foot, alternating with Medina. He put in a solid performance, with no defensive interventions but showing good technique in initiating the few moves that started from the back. He was replaced by debutant Mariano Troilo.”

The United No. 6 was also handed a 6/10 rating by El Destape, who stated: “He hardly broke a sweat and, at this stage, once again showed far greater composure than in his last match. A good performance, even though he wasn’t really pushed.”

Clarín also gave Martinez a 6/10 and praised him for keeping things simple while operating in a new role: “He settled into the role of right centre-back on a quiet night and always played the ball out from the back, keeping things simple.”

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images