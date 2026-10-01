Strengthening the defence is Manchester United’s priority in 2027, as the Red Devils aim to bring Premier League glory back to Old Trafford in 2028.

After bolstering the attack in 2025 and the midfield in 2026, the backline is next in line for investment. United already have an idea of which defenders they want to bring in.

Left-back

A new left-back is expected to arrive. Ideally, that deal would have been completed last summer.

However, it never happened. United could not afford a big-money left-back signing after completing their planned midfield overhaul.

While they are set to revisit that move, INEOS cannot land their top target, Lewis Hall, who is bound to stay at St James’ Park long term after agreeing a new deal.

Instead, United have reportedly turned their attention to Tyrick Mitchell, Alejandro Balde and Adrien Truffert.

Centre-back

Alongside a left-back, United also want a top centre-back. Their defensive struggles give them every reason to reconsider the position, with eight goals conceded in just five league games.

The 20-time English champions need another dominant centre-back who can inject solidity into their play.

Benfica’s Tomas Araújo wanted

Although there is no clear frontrunner yet, TEAMtalk reports that Benfica’s dependable defender Tomas Araújo could be that man. They claim: “Chelsea and Manchester United are increasingly keen on a move for Tomas Araújo.”

However, there is a catch for either Premier League club hoping to press ahead with a deal. The report adds:

“Any move in January appears highly unlikely after Araujo committed his future to Benfica by signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract last month.

“Tellingly, though, that deal does contain a release clause set at €80m (£68m, $90m), making it clear to any of his suitors exactly what sort of fee it will take to prise him away.”

Araújo is comfortable on the ball, boasts an impressive passing range, and has the potential to develop into a top-level defender. He is undoubtedly an exciting prospect.

In the end, though, it may come down to which club, Chelsea or United, wants “the elite” Portuguese defender more.

Benfica rely heavily on him and have tied him to a long-term deal, so they will not let him leave on the cheap. Triggering his release clause may therefore prove the wiser move.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

⚠️ Coming from an outlet that thrives on speculation

⚠️ Araujo only committed his future to Benfica last month

TPP view

We believe Manchester United and Chelsea’s names are simply being used to stir attention around Tomas Araujo, especially given the report itself acknowledges the defender has just signed a new deal.

Featured image by Agustin Cuevas via Getty Images

