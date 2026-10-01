Manchester United’s plans to reinforce their back line have received a major boost ahead of the winter transfer window. The Red Devils failed to sign a new left-back this summer, so they are expected to prioritise the position next year.

The Premier League giants are also likely to reinvest in a new central defender in 2027, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez both out of contract next summer. A new right-back could be on the agenda as well, especially with Diogo Dalot failing to impress.

Leny Yoro has been used in the position a couple of times with mixed impact, so a more permanent solution could be sought in 2027. A player who could address the issue and was also linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer is Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

Kounde’s versatility will appeal to United

Kounde rose through the ranks at Bordeaux and caught the eye with the senior side before moving to Sevilla in 2019. Three years later, the Frenchman was signed by Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea.

At Camp Nou, Kounde was a key figure under former manager Xavi, mastering the right-back position to add a degree of versatility to his game. He was also a key figure under Hansi Flick last season, registering three goals and four assists in 47 games in all competitions while operating mostly at right-back.

Jules Kounde Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played LaLiga 30 24 1 3 6 - 2,261' UEFA Champions League 10 10 2 1 1 - 868' Copa del Rey 5 3 - - - - 220' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 180' Total 47 39 3 4 7 - 3,529'

Kounde’s ability to carry out multiple roles at the back and his trophy-winning experience make him a fine choice for United. It now appears that the Red Devils could have the opportunity to secure his signature in 2027.

Barcelona ready to let Kounde leave

According to TEAMtalk, Kounde is likely to move to England in 2027, with Chelsea among the clubs eyeing the player. The report states: “Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs alerted to the availability of Barcelona star Jules Kounde, with the French international potentially set for a move to England as early as January, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.”

“We understand that Kounde is keen on a move to Chelsea – the club he came extremely close to joining before ultimately signing for Barcelona.”

The report confirms that Barcelona have already informed the Frenchman’s entourage that they are open to his departure next year. It continues: “Sources have told us that Barcelona have also intimated to Kounde’s camp that they will look to sell the defender in 2027, with the possibility of a January departure also being discussed.”

United informed about Kounde’s availability

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is keen on Kounde, while Liverpool have their eyes on Kounde as well. The report confirms that United have been informed about his availability, stating: “Arsenal and Manchester United have also been informed of his potential availability.”

“We understand Kounde would be available in January, although any Premier League club looking to secure his services could face competition from Bayern Munich.”

While the Frenchman is also wanted by clubs from the Saudi Pro League, it is believed that he wants to stay in Europe for now.

Final Thoughts

United could do with more competition for Dalot in the squad and Kounde could be an upgrade on the Portuguese. However, with rising interest in his services, winning this race could be tough.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Kounde was linked with United in the summer.

⚠️ Right-back position is not a priority for INEOS at the moment.

TPP view

We believe United could be alert to Kounde’s situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images