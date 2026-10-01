Three changes to the starting XI that will help United repeat their best performance from last season

Manchester United sit 12th in the Premier League table with five points from five games. That is a poor start, given the standards they set in the final 17 matches of last season.

In that run, United won 12, drew three and lost two, as Michael Carrick appeared to transform the Red Devils and got them competing again.

Five league games into the new campaign, however, it is hard to comprehend how far below par this team has suddenly fallen under the same man who seemed to have revived them.

Indeed, it is not just that the results are not going their way; the performances have been deeply concerning.

If you were to rewatch Manchester United’s 3‑2 comeback win over Arsenal last term, arguably the team’s best performance under Carrick, and then watch United’s Premier League games this season, you would think they were two different sides.

Best Manchester United performance under Carrick

That win at the Emirates was a gritty, resilient and character‑driven coached win, defined by sheer belief and moments of individual brilliance.

United looked comfortable and coherent in a familiar 4‑2‑3‑1 in possession, stayed assertive to keep the Gunners on their toes, and then switched to a 4‑4‑2 to slow down the North Londoners. It was simply amazing to watch.

If you wish to appreciate Carrick’s tactical play, that was one game he got spot on, and the players implemented it.

If the Red Devils pull off such a performance again, they will be unbeatable, and results will come easily.

One could argue the best way to replicate that performance is to start the same line‑up:

Lammens

Dalot, Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Shaw

Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes

Amad, Mbeumo, Dorgu

However, Casemiro would need replacing because he left in the summer. Patrick Dorgu is also unavailable through injury, so he must be replaced too.

Amad’s absence is another issue. Nevertheless, reports suggest he may be back from the injury that kept him out at the start of the season.

That said, how does Carrick assemble a formidable line‑up like the one that left North London last January, with three points? Well, he will need to make three changes.

Introduce Baleba

Critics have accused United of being passive and lacking athleticism. Carlos Baleba is a ground‑eater, and his defensive instincts could offer Kobbie Mainoo what Casemiro used to provide, better than Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos currently do.

A midfield of Mainoo, Baleba and Bruno Fernandes could be so dominant it demands an inquiry into how Carrick assembled it.

End with the Matheus Cunha false nine gimmick

Marcus Rashford has looked lively, inspired and determined to make a difference. Yet with the United attack failing to click and Rashford without a goal contribution, it is hard not to link him to the team’s struggles in front of goal.

Matheus Cunha, meanwhile, found a way to impact United’s games by drifting in from the left, but he has not managed that while leading the line. The only time he was allowed to do so was against Fulham: Rashford was substituted, Cunha reclaimed his spot on the left, and he scored to salvage a point for United before the break.

Cunha cannot play as a false nine, and Bryan Mbeumo needs to play nearer the opposition’s box.

Therefore, an attack of Cunha, Mbeumo (leading the line) and Amad on the right could be the way forward with Benjamin Sesko out injured.

Introduce Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro has looked decent whenever he has played. With United needing to add athleticism to their backline, bringing him in for Harry Maguire could be a bold but necessary change.

A Maguire and Lisandro Martínez centre‑back pairing is too slow, so it can easily be caught off guard in quick transitions. That would not be the case with an energetic, swift centre‑back like Yoro.

Ultimately, introducing Yoro and Baleba and playing Cunha at left wing could be United’s turning point, and the way they get back to where they belong after the break.

It is how Carrick silences the critics while saving his job.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images