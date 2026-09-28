Carrick’s unnecessary gamble on his most trusted lieutenant risks coming back to bite him

Some concerning news for Manchester United emerged from the Portugal camp over the weekend.

Bruno Fernandes is injured. Portugal manager Jorge Jesus confirmed ahead of the game against Norway that the midfielder has been playing through pain, and that he picked up a “complicated issue” after the Nations League clash with Wales.

Bruno Fernandes has been carrying this issue for a while

While many were quick to blame the international break, ESPN’s Rob Dawson has dropped a bombshell.

He reveals: “Fernandes has been managing an issue since United’s 4-0 win over Sabah FK in the Champions League on Sept. 10.

“The midfielder was a serious doubt for the Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Fulham before passing late fitness tests.”

A United fan learning that would be justified in asking whether Michael Carrick could have handled the Fernandes situation better.

The Sabah FK Champions League clash, where the problem apparently began, was a game in which Fernandes did not need to play the full 90 minutes. United led 3-0 at the break, yet Carrick kept him on, failing to take advantage of an easy night to rest him with the Manchester derby two days later.

Had Fernandes been withdrawn at half-time, as Youri Tielemans was, maybe he would not have picked up the “issue”. That said, even once it was clear he may have picked something up against Sabah, why then play him for 90 minutes against Manchester City?

Carrick does not make it easy for himself

The decisions around Fernandes’ replacement raise further questions. In pre-season, Joshua Zirkzee dazzled a few times as a number 10 and proved he can do a decent job there, so it is baffling that Carrick has never considered him in that role.

Mason Mount, Tielemans and Shea Lacey can also play as a 10, so, surprisingly, none of them was considered to cover for Fernandes against City. Some fans noted how much less influential Fernandes was against City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham.

It has now become clear that Carrick opted to keep playing him despite him not being fully fit.

This will surely put more pressure on Carrick, with many questioning his decision-making: a coach who will do anything to get short-term results is not good.

Fernandes is now sidelined, and he may have to face the problem he has been trying to outrun for longer than he would have liked.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

