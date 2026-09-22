5’11” brute who bullied PL giants’ defenders is exactly the kind of striker Man United are crying out for

Manchester United’s striking department may be one position that needs addressing.

Benjamin Šeško, for all his potential, unfortunately cannot seem to stay fit. He missed the last three league games of last season with a shin injury, then missed the whole pre-season, and five Premier League games into the new campaign, he still has not started.

Having now missed the 1-1 draw with Fulham, reports suggest he may have suffered a recurrence of the shin injury, which could once again leave him sidelined for some time, though the duration is yet to be confirmed.

With Šeško sidelined, United lack an out-and-out striker. Joshua Zirkzee is more of a No. 10 than a striker, while Matheus Cunha is better suited to the left-hand side; he lacks the presence to lead the line.

Bryan Mbeumo has not been considered an option to lead the line this season, but even if he were, it would not change the fact that he is not an out-and-out striker.

Šeško is the only one who fits that mould, and even if he returns from injury, he will clearly not be able to play every game given the risk of re-injury.

Need to bring in another out-and-out striker

If INEOS are ambitious, they will sign a pure centre-forward in the winter, and they will be missing a transfer trick if they do not go for Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey.

The 5ft 11in Dutch striker is becoming one of the most uncomfortable strikers to play against, the type top teams crave leading their line.

Arsenal could not handle him the other week, as he gave Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes a tough time, while Manchester City struggled to contain him, as he grabbed a hat-trick against them at the weekend.

But those two games alone should not be enough to judge the Sunderland forward.

So, why Brobbey?

He should be judged for what he brings to the table:

Brobbey brings pure physical dominance and raw aggression, functioning as a true focal point who actively seeks out physical duels with centre-backs. His ability to pin defenders, absorb contact and spin off markers creates instant separation and could help Manchester United lock opponents into their own half.

His hold-up play and back-to-goal technique are also top-class. He anchors central combinations well. With elite runners like Marcus Rashford, Amad and Mbeumo making blind-side runs, Brobbey’s lay-offs and spatial awareness inside the box transform direct line-breaking passes into high-value chances.

But while he can create chances for teammates, he too has an eye for goal, possessing a killer shot that could bring plenty of goals for a top team.

Someone with Brobbey’s level of physical aggression, link-up quality and ruthless box execution should give this United team the perfect Šeško alternative they are craving.

Those two battling for a starting spot should surely take United’s attack to the next level.

Featured image by Matt McNulty via Getty Images

