Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has delivered a scathing assessment of Erik ten Hag’s man-management, accusing the Dutch coach of falling out with several members of the squad.

The Brazilian claimed Ten Hag argued with him, Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, although he also described his former manager as one of the best tacticians he has encountered.

Ten Hag’s turbulent spell at Old Trafford

Ten Hag arrived at United after spending four seasons in charge of Ajax, whom he led to the Champions League semi-finals.

He won the League Cup and FA Cup during his two-and-a-half years in Manchester, but United struggled to build sustained momentum in the Premier League.

His relationship with Ronaldo deteriorated during their brief period together, with the Portuguese forward losing his regular place in the starting line-up before leaving the club at the end of 2022.

Ten Hag was eventually dismissed in October 2024. United were 14th after seven league matches at the time, representing their worst start to a season since the 1989/90 campaign.

Fred criticises Ten Hag’s handling of the squad

As detailed by ESPN, Fred discussed Ten Hag during an appearance on the Charla Podcast and drew a sharp distinction between the coach’s tactical knowledge and his treatment of players.

“Ten Hag was tactically very good, but with the group he was a piece of cr-p,” Fred said.

The midfielder then named some of the senior figures with whom Ten Hag allegedly clashed and suggested his own lack of playing time became a source of tension.

“He argued with everyone. He argued with me, with Cristiano, with Casemiro, with Rashford … He wouldn’t put me in to play, sometimes it got stressful.

“Only his Dutch players played. A clique-ridden coach. But, tactically, one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

Fred also offered his view of the breakdown between Ten Hag and Ronaldo, claiming the manager’s physical demands did not suit the forward at that stage of his career.

“He wanted the team to run, but Cristiano was already older. He took Cristiano out, and then there was a falling out.”

By contrast, Fred praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ability to bring the dressing room together, while crediting the Norwegian’s assistants for their work on the training pitch.

He also spoke warmly about Jose Mourinho, who signed him for United and later worked with him again at Fenerbahce, describing the Portuguese coach as funny and “a really decent bloke”.

Fred’s five years as a United midfielder

Fred spent five seasons at Old Trafford between 2018 and 2023, working under Mourinho, Solskjaer and Ten Hag during his time at the club.

His final campaign in Manchester brought the League Cup, with United also reaching the FA Cup final in the 2022/23 season.

The midfielder left for Fenerbahce before the start of the following campaign, bringing his United career to an end during Ten Hag’s tenure.

Now aged 33, Fred has also earned 32 senior caps for Brazil. His experience across several managerial regimes at Old Trafford gives his contrasting assessments of Ten Hag, Solskjaer and Mourinho additional weight.

Fred’s comments provide a blunt former player’s perspective on a reign which delivered two trophies but was also marked by strained relationships with prominent members of the United squad.

Final Thoughts