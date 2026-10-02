Manchester United beat Lausanne-Sport 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Carrington today, with Carlos Baleba and Matthijs de Ligt both starting, as SportsView reported.

The match gave Baleba his first appearance in a United shirt following his summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion. An update on Manchester United’s official website described the friendly as his first taste of action for the club.

United use the international break to build fitness

The friendly was arranged to provide game time for members of Michael Carrick’s squad who were not away on international duty.

United entered the break 10 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, leaving Carrick seeking an improvement when domestic competition resumes.

Lausanne-Sport, who are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, arrived at Carrington bottom of the Swiss Super League after recording one victory in their opening nine matches.

The fixture therefore provided United with an opportunity to work on fitness and sharpness away from the demands of a competitive match.

Senior stars feature in Carrington victory

The Sun’s Danny Rust added that Baleba was heavily involved in midfield as he continued to build his fitness following an ankle problem.

Matheus Cunha and Harry Maguire were among the other senior players to feature, while De Ligt used the contest to step up his recovery from back surgery in May.

Several academy talents were also handed experience alongside the first-team players. Sekou Kone, who had left Old Trafford on loan, and Tyler Fredricson were among those back in familiar surroundings.

The win ensured Carrick’s available players secured useful minutes as preparations continued for United’s return to league action.

Baleba’s route from Brighton to Old Trafford

Baleba is a 22-year-old Cameroonian midfielder who joined United from Brighton in a £70 million deal during the final days of the summer transfer window.

His Old Trafford introduction was delayed by an ankle injury sustained during the closing weeks of his time on the south coast, which placed him on the treatment table immediately after his transfer.

Baleba was subsequently named among the substitutes for United’s draw at Fulham but did not enter the game, making the Lausanne friendly his first chance to play for his new club.

Carrick had already outlined why United moved for the midfielder, saying last month: “He’s a quality player, that’s why we bought him. And he balances off the dynamics of the midfield particularly well.”

The Lausanne appearance represents a significant step in Baleba’s recovery, but whether either he or De Ligt did enough today to convince Carrick to start them against Spurs remains to be seen.

Final Thoughts

United defeated Lausanne-Sport 2-1 at Carrington.

Baleba made his first appearance for the Red Devils.

De Ligt started while continuing his recovery from back surgery.

Cunha, Maguire and academy players also featured.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images