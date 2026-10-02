Just as Manchester United try to resolve the JJ Gabriel situation, another concern is emerging.

A few weeks ago, Gabriel asked to be deregistered so he could leave. Since then, the youngster has refused to train.

Despite interest from other top clubs, Ineos are still urging him to trust their project. Even so, Gabriel looks unlikely to change his stance.

Worrying Leny Yoro update

As United attempt to sway Gabriel, Leny Yoro could also put them in a difficult spot, according to a Caught Offside source:

“Leny Yoro is concerned about his role. Talks will clarify the situation, but clubs see this as a signal he is ready to consider offers.

“PSG remain keen, dating back to his time in France. Arsenal could also be a serious option.”

That view makes sense: Yoro has not played as much as hoped over the past two seasons. Yet this campaign shows Michael Carrick clearly has him in mind.

Yoro is having his chances

Unlike Ayden Heaven, Yoro has been given opportunities this season and has looked solid. His talent and ceiling remain beyond doubt.

Those minutes have also earned him a first senior France call-up. While claims of concern may be overstated, Yoro still deserves consideration for a key role.

Yoro for Maguire

Carrick favours the Lisandro Martínez-Harry Maguire pairing, yet it lacks athleticism. At times, the duo looks too slow, so swapping Maguire for Yoro represents a tactical tweak worth making.

Against Sabah FK in the 4-0 win, the Martínez-Yoro partnership impressed.

Introducing him therefore makes sense. Doing so would inject pace and quality, reshape United’s defence, and help cut out the leaks.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

⚠️ The claim stems from a shaky source

⚠️ Yoro is finally breaking into the side, so talk of him leaving feels misplaced

TPP view

With Yoro now earning minutes and heading towards a key role, he has every reason to feel optimistic rather than unsettled.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images