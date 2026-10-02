Senne Lammens underlines his monster mentality with bold claim involving Thibaut Courtois

Senne Lammens is perfectly redeeming himself for the Belgium national team after a disappointing summer. Critics blamed him for Belgium’s World Cup elimination following his costly handling error in the 88th minute of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

Having come on for the injured Thibaut Courtois, he spilled a long-range shot that allowed Spain’s Mikel Merino to score the decisive winner in a 2-1 defeat.

Many felt the incident had spoiled Lammens’s chances of soon claiming a key role with the national side. Yet a bright opportunity soon presented itself.

Ahead of this international break, Courtois chose to take a back-seat role and asked not to play a central part in the Red Devils’ Nations League campaign.

The decision on who should replace him therefore fell to new Belgium boss Mark van Bommel. Fortunately, van Bommel had previously worked with Lammens at Royal Antwerp before the goalkeeper’s move to Old Trafford, so he chose him as starting goalkeeper without hesitation.

Impressive

Lammens has repaid that faith in full, delivering man-of-the-match performances against both Italy and France.

Watching him in those matches, one sees him make difficult goalkeeping look effortless. With a stronger defence in front of him, he could conceivably go an entire season without conceding a single goal.

While praise for his goalkeeping continues, the 24-year-old spoke to Het Belang van Limburg as highlighted by Sport Witness ahead of Belgium’s match against Turkey.

Lammens’s bold claim for the Belgium number one jersey

Among the topics he addressed, his confident claim on the Belgium number-one role has generated particular discussion.

“We haven’t talked about it [Courtois] much. I think it is important to focus on the current matches and the players who are here,” Lammens said of standing in for the Real Madrid shot-stopper during this international break.

“I think I am the number 1 now. It is important that I perform well and am ready immediately. I cannot control what the future holds. But I can control my performances.”

That is precisely the right mentality. Lammens shows no disrespect to Courtois; he concentrates on the shirt, performs when called upon, and lets his displays do the talking. With the confidence he is now exuding, he is surely destined for the very top.

Featured image Luke Hales via Getty Images

