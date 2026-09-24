Home » “Didn’t have any doubt”: Eva Olid praises young stars after Manchester United Women thrash Sheffield United

“Didn’t have any doubt”: Eva Olid praises young stars after Manchester United Women thrash Sheffield United

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women finally kicked into gear with a stunning 10-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Subway Players’ Cup.

Stunning result

The Red Devils had six different goalscorers, with Mared Griffiths firing in a hat-trick.

Lea Schuller and new signing Rebeca Bernal also scored a brace each.

Speaking after the match, manager Eva Olid was clearly delighted with the attacking performance.

Olid comments

After the game ended, she spoke to the club media and said, “it’s so important, our first win together, and yeah I enjoy when we have the ball and having the possession and creating chances.

She continued, “it was a good match to keep building what we want to build in attack, and keep working in the identity we want to create in attack. All the matches are important and this one was a good opportunity.”

Olid arrived at the club with a reputation for trusting young players, and the likes of Griffiths and Jess Simpson repaid that faith with outstanding performances.

The Spanish coach explained, “that is the thing that makes me the most happy, seeing the young players happy and having their opportunity to show what they can do. I didn’t have any doubt about them because they show [their quality] in training. But for me, the hat-trick of Maz, she’s so good at creating chances and scoring goals.”

Commenting further on her interaction with Griffiths, she asserted, “not a long time ago, I spoke with her and I said that I believe in her and she can give a lot in attack. But we need to work on the defensive side, but I knew today was a match for her because she’s a technical player and she’s so forward-thinking.”

Olid also stated that Simpson needs to stay at the club so they can use her throughout the season, after developing well in the second division last year.

The head coach also praised new signing Monica Jusu Bah, even though she did not end up on the scoresheet. She explained, “she came for that profile of player that is fast and has speed to break the line to run behind, probably we were missing this profile of player. We were missing this little [bit of] speed and she came to give us something different. I thought today was a good match for her to grow in confidence.”

Olid also joked she would like to rest her captain Maya Le Tissier but that she is always fit and available to play, and trains so hard it would be difficult to ever leave her out.

United take on West Ham United Women this Sunday afternoon in their next fixture.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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