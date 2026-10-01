Manchester United Women won their third match in a row as they beat Durham 5-1 away from home in the Players’ Cup.

First half

The Red Devils opened the scoring in peculiar fashion as the ball was played into the box from a corner by Jess Simpson and the ball almost seemed to hit Rebeca Bernal and loop into the net, with the Durham defender applying the last touch.

It was Bernal’s third goal in a week, as the Mexican appears to be loving life in a red shirt.

Surprisingly, Durham were level just minutes later when Janina Leitzig inexplicably let Lucy Watson’s dipping free kick drop into the bottom corner of the goal.

Maya Le Tissier and Ellen Wangerheim responded with efforts at goal, but they could not find an opener before half-time.

Lea Schuller’s header and Jess Simpson’s long-range drive also asked questions of the Durham defence, but with no result.

Second half

United had to wait until the 58th minute, but they finally got what they were looking for.

Dominique Janssen stepped up and hit a sumptuous free kick that gave the Durham keeper no chance, restoring Eva Olid’s side’s lead.

Dominique Janssen 👌 Watch the Reds on our YouTube channel or MUTV 🔥 https://t.co/Il7LqHyE9W pic.twitter.com/IVtmPd4VHU — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 30, 2026

A few minutes later, new signing Monica Jusu Bah made sure of the points. The Swede danced past two defenders before unleashing a fine effort into the bottom corner with her left foot.

The next goal was one hundred percent made in Carrington as a long throw from Scarlett Hill was flicked on by Layla Drury and Mared Griffiths showed great instinct in the box to latch onto the loose ball in the area and smash it past the keeper for the visitors’ fourth.

Finally, United grabbed a fifth in injury time when great work down the right by Jess Anderson saw Elisabeth Terland poke in the cross and keep United top of the Players’ Cup standings.

United will next be in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Liverpool at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images