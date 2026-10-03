Home » 3 key passes, 1 assist, 100% tackles won: Youri Tielemans leads by example in crucial international win

3 key passes, 1 assist, 100% tackles won: Youri Tielemans leads by example in crucial international win

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Youri Tielemans

Manchester United have had a plethora of first-team players involved during the international break. They had two start and play a key role for Belgium in their 3-0 win over Turkey.

Senne Lammens

The Belgian keeper has impressed massively on international duty so far and easily filled Thibaut Courtois’ gloves for his national team.

Lammens kept a clean sheet and made a total of eight saves in the match. Two of the stops came from efforts from inside the box.

He also made one punch and one high claim in the match to alleviate pressure from his defence.

His passing was also rather on point as he completed 81% of his efforts.

Lammens also made one tackle in the match and won his only aerial duel to leave an impressive stat line for a keeper. He has conceded just one goal in three Nations League matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Youri Tielemans

Tielemans also played 90 minutes for his national team in the centre of midfielder.

He grabbed an assist for Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning strike by passing the ball to him to fire in from range.

Tielemans also had three key passes in the match and completed 85% of his passes.

The midfielder also had a shot on target but could not score his first of the season for club or country.

The former Aston Villa man also won 100% of his tackles as well as completing two interceptions and two clearances for his side.

He also won five duels and blocked a shot in a strong all-round performance.

Altay Bayindir was on the bench for Turkey but did not get on to the pitch.

Leny Yoro was also on the sidelines for France’s 1-1 draw with Italy.

Youri Tielemans vs Turkey

StatValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.04
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.02
Key passes3
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes53/62 (85%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)25/31 (81%)
Passes in own half (acc.)28/31 (90%)
Long balls (accurate)6/10 (60%)
Total shots1
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.04
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches77
Dribbles (successful)2 (0)
Was fouled2
Possession lost13
Total carrying distance103.6 m
Carries20
Progressive carries1
Total progression53.5 m
Progressive carrying distance7.7 m
Longest progressive carry7.7 m
Def. contributions7
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions2
Clearances2
Blocked shots1
Recoveries8
Ground duels (won)12 (4)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls1
Dribbled past3

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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