Manchester United have had a plethora of first-team players involved during the international break. They had two start and play a key role for Belgium in their 3-0 win over Turkey.

Senne Lammens

The Belgian keeper has impressed massively on international duty so far and easily filled Thibaut Courtois’ gloves for his national team.

Lammens kept a clean sheet and made a total of eight saves in the match. Two of the stops came from efforts from inside the box.

He also made one punch and one high claim in the match to alleviate pressure from his defence.

His passing was also rather on point as he completed 81% of his efforts.

Lammens also made one tackle in the match and won his only aerial duel to leave an impressive stat line for a keeper. He has conceded just one goal in three Nations League matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Youri Tielemans

Tielemans also played 90 minutes for his national team in the centre of midfielder.

He grabbed an assist for Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning strike by passing the ball to him to fire in from range.

Tielemans also had three key passes in the match and completed 85% of his passes.

The midfielder also had a shot on target but could not score his first of the season for club or country.

The former Aston Villa man also won 100% of his tackles as well as completing two interceptions and two clearances for his side.

He also won five duels and blocked a shot in a strong all-round performance.

Altay Bayindir was on the bench for Turkey but did not get on to the pitch.

Leny Yoro was also on the sidelines for France’s 1-1 draw with Italy.

Youri Tielemans vs Turkey

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.04 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.02 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 53/62 (85%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 25/31 (81%) Passes in own half (acc.) 28/31 (90%) Long balls (accurate) 6/10 (60%) Total shots 1 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.04 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 77 Dribbles (successful) 2 (0) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 13 Total carrying distance 103.6 m Carries 20 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 53.5 m Progressive carrying distance 7.7 m Longest progressive carry 7.7 m Def. contributions 7 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 2 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 1 Recoveries 8 Ground duels (won) 12 (4) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 3

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images