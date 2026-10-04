Manchester United Women secured a vital three points against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils came out 1-0 winners at home, with Julia Zigiotti scoring an early goal to settle the match.

Team is growing

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Zigiotti was complimentary of their new Spanish head coach, Eva Olid.

The Swede explained, “we wanted to start the game quick and hope they were not prepared, so we’re very happy about that. I think we’ve just grown confidence in how we play.”

She also complimented the impact the former Heart of Midlothian manager has had, claiming, “it was new when Eva came but I think we’ve grown a lot in training, in the games and we had two cup games where a lot of the players could play so we just keep going.”

Ella Toone

Ella Toone was also asked to give her thoughts on the huge match by the BBC.

The England international was also keen to point out the improvement in the team since the start of the season.

She added, “it’s a project. I think we’re getting better and better each week. It’s really nice now to go into the international break on the back of a win. Tough game, but I think we had energy today. I don’t think in the first half they could deal with the intensity of how we started the game.”

Toone was also complimentary of Julia Zigiotti for scoring and Phallon Tullis-Joyce for making some impressive stops.

The midfielder admitted that the start of the season was not what anybody at the club wants, but has praised her side’s reaction to it. She explained, “but we know it’s a project, we know we’ve got to work hard and we know we’ve got to keep pushing every game. This league’s really difficult and anyone can beat anyone.”

Toone was also positive about her team’s ability to start the match quickly, and it was designed to combat Liverpool’s press.

Her own role

The 27-year-old also opened up on her own role in the team. She added, “I think under Marc [Skinner] I had a lot of freedom. Same with Eva [Olid], she wants to play really attacking football. It suits me. I like to run in behind a lot, but she wants me in the pockets. She knows that I can get on the ball in the pockets.”

She continued, “if we can find the players in the spaces, that’s where she wants me to be. But for me, I’ll always give 100 per cent for the team. I’ll always work hard and that’s the main thing. Then when I have the ball, I need to play with that freedom. I need to be creative and just enjoy my football.”

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images