Manchester United Women took on rivals Liverpool at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

First half

The Red Devils started quickly and Ella Toone’s effort from close range was deflected over the bar after Elisabeth Terland’s knockdown.

United took the lead in the sixth minute when Khiara Keating passed the ball carelessly out and Julia Zigiotti took her time and delightfully lobbed the ball into the empty net after six minutes. The Red Devils dominated possession, but it was Liverpool who almost responded when Grace Fisk’s header was saved by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

The away side were coming to life and Tullis-Joyce once again proved why she is one of the best in the business. Cornelia Kapocs’ effort was well stopped by the American and she was up quickly to save the rebound in a stunning double save.

After 32 minutes, United felt that they had earned a penalty, but the referee judged that the ball had not hit Kapocs’ arm. United almost doubled their lead when Jess Park drove forward and crashed a left-footed shot against the crossbar.

On 40 minutes, Beata Olsson’s effort was once again stopped by United’s in-form keeper. Andrea Medina scored her first goal for United last season and was inches away from her second, but Keating was well out to smother the ball.

Absolutely GLORIOUS! 🤩 Watch live coverage on BBC Sport: https://t.co/bh2yXqzSxJ pic.twitter.com/YdxHyt2ow9 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 3, 2026

Second half

United started quickly again and Hinata Miyazawa broke well in transition, but her ball was just behind Ella Toone.

Medina was once again fantastic, but she had to come off after 52 minutes for Mared Griffiths after she had picked up a knock in the first half. Meanwhile, Ella Toone almost got the home side’s second, but her shot dropped wide of the post.

Hanna Lundkvist has covered well for the injured Jayde Riviere and she did well at the back post to clear an Alice Bergstrom cross. Maya Le Tissier then slid a beautiful ball into Park, who almost got in behind the Liverpool defence, but Jenna Clark produced a stunning last-ditch tackle.

Le Tissier almost grabbed United’s second, but her glanced header was excellently cleared off the line by Clark.

United had a slice of luck in the 69th minute when Clark was left all alone in the box, but she somehow managed to head the ball across goal instead of at it and the ball was cleared.

After 80 minutes, Keating did well to push away Terland’s drive.

As the 90th minute ticked by, Dominique Janssen made a timely intervention to stop Beata Olsson entering the box.

United saw out the three minutes of added time and Eva Olid’s side won their fourth on the bounce to rise up the table.

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images